Nurse John Brings THE SHORT-STAFFED TOUR To Boch Center

John Dela Cruz, known to his legion of fans as Nurse John, is set to embark on his first-ever live tour this fall with the highly anticipated Short-Staffed Tour. He will be performing at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre Saturday, September 28, 2024. This event marks Nurse John's transition from the digital space to the stage and representing a major milestone in his career. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26, 2024.

A licensed nurse by profession, John has taken the digital world by storm with his relatable and hilarious commentary on the healthcare industry. Known for his ability to turn the everyday struggles of hard-working short-staffed, underpaid, and undervalued healthcare professionals into comedic gold, Nurse John has amassed over 12 million followers globally. His content feels like a conversation with a work bestie—where he and his audience can trauma dump, cry, scream, and laugh together, resonating deeply with audiences who appreciate his raw and authentic humor.

The Short-Staffed Tour represents a strategic move to capitalize on Nurse John's immense online popularity by bringing his comedy to live audiences. Performances will feature new, exclusive material crafted specifically for the tour and VIP packages that will give fans an opportunity to meet Nurse John up close and personal.

"I have never imagined in my life that I would one day be on stage, doing stand-up and making my besties laugh, cry, and feel seen! It is so surreal but it's here and I am excited," says Dela Cruz. "I have worked so hard to create the comedy experience of a lifetime and I can't wait to share it with everyone. Get ready to be short-staffed!”

The Short-Staffed Tour merges the digital success of a social media influencer with the live performance arena. With a massive and engaged follower base, the tour is anticipated to sell out theaters around the county.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, and via Ticketmaster. The Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street in Boston, MA

About the Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

