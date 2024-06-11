North Shore Music Theatre to Present Disney's FROZEN in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre will produce the New England Regional Theatre Premiere of Disney's FROZEN. The four-time Tony-Nominated musical based on the smash hit 2013 Oscar-winning animated film will mesmerize audiences for an extended run from Tuesday, July 9 thru Sunday, July 28, 2024.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as one of the first theatres in the country allowed to create an all-new stage production of Disney's Frozen, The Broadway Musical. The team here at North Shore Music Theatre has been hard at work creating our own vision of the world of Disney's Frozen, one of the most popular animated films of all time,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “As you can imagine, one of the biggest challenges for me and Kevin P. Hill, the show's director and choreographer, was finding the perfect performers to bring the iconic characters from the film to life on our stage. We are so fortunate to have assembled such a talented cast led by two powerhouse performers, Broadway's Alyssa Fox as Elsa and Celeste Rose as Anna. Audiences of all ages will be enchanted by this magical one-of-a-kind immersive production that can only be enjoyed here at North Shore Music Theatre.”

Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical is based on the smash hit 2013 Academy Award-winning animated film that tells the story of Anna, the princess of Arendelle, who sets off on a journey with the iceman Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and the snowman Olaf to find her estranged sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. This thrilling spectacle has won the hearts of audiences around the world and includes all of the well-known songs from the film including “Let It Go” and “Do You Want To Build A Snowman” and many new songs written by the film's award-winning original composers, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Disney's FROZEN also features a book by Jennifer Lee, the writer of the original film.

This show will be an immersive production of Disney's FROZEN like audiences have never experienced before! North Shore Music Theatre's production of Disney's FROZEN features all of the film's unforgettable characters, newly re-imagined staging and production numbers, along with all-new sets and costumes being designed and created just for North Shore Music Theatre Audiences.

The cast of Disney's FROZEN will star Alyssa Fox as Elsa and Celeste Rose as Anna. Alyssa Fox, who was most recently Wicked on Broadway's 20th Anniversary Elphaba was also a member of the Original Broadway Cast of Disney's Frozen. Celeste Rose, who has appeared in the Off-Broadway production of We Are The Tigers and Unexpected Joy along with appearances in regional productions of The Prom, Passing Through, and Sister Act.

The production will also feature Elliott Mattox (Olaf), Harris Milgrim (Hans), and Julio Rey (Kristoff), along with Jordan Wesley Brown (Pabbie), Christopher Palmieri (Sven), Courter Simmons (Weselton), and Michael Schimmele as (Oaken/ Bishop). Throughout the run of the show Helen Brady & Livia Quist will alternate in the role of Young Anna and Lola Rhoads & Penelope Rhoads will alternate in the role of Young Elsa.

Rounding out the 31-member cast will be David Aranjo, Ryan Behan, Mia Bergstrom, Daniel Brackett, Nick Davis (King Agnarr), Brianna Fallon, Niani Feelings (Bulda), Jack Gimpel, Hailey Hyde (Queen Iduna), Dakota Hoar, Esther Lee, Alaina Mills, Emiliano Morales, Hayden Rivas, Ellen Roberts, Kiana Rodriguez, Maria Scherer, and Caroline Siegrist.

The creative team for Disney's FROZEN includes Kevin P. Hill (Direction and Choreography), Milton Granger (Music Direction), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Travis M. Grant (Costume Design), Dan Efros (Lighting Design), James Cannon (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig and Hair Design), Pamela Hersch (Projection Design), Christopher Palmieri (Puppet Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordination), Elizabeth Ramirez (Production Stage Manager), Alaina Mills (Associate Director), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director) Dakotah Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager).

Disney's FROZEN is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner & Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director). Disney's FROZEN is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Tickets for Disney's FROZEN start at $75. Performances are July 9 – July 28, the first two weeks feature evenings on Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. The final week of performances feature evening performances on Wed & Sat at 7:30pm and Thurs & Friday at 7pm, matinees on Tue, Wed, Sat and Sun at 2pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all evening performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

North Shore Music Theatre's 2024 musical season will continue with Tootsie (August 15 - 25), Million Dollar Quartet (September 24 – October 6), Titanic The Musical (October 29–November 10), and the 35th Anniversary Production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 5 - 22).

