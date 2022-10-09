North Shore Civic Ballet Needs Treasures and Volunteers for Annual Online Holiday Auction

The new fall only just arrived and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) is already preparing for its annual online holiday auction. This year, the nonprofit dance company celebrates its 48th season and invites the public to help train the next generation of dancers and artists in the North Shore region of Massachusetts by supporting the auction. The auction's proceeds support scholarships, new choreography, costuming, special educational projects, and other required dance equipment and resources.



The online auction officially opens for bids on Friday, November 10 at Bidding for Good, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, and continues through Friday, December 2. Before the launch date, items may be previewed only.



Donate Auction Items

The NSCB seeks donations of gift cards and gift certificates representing a range of services and products, artwork, jewelry, handmade items, and other apparel for the auction. Businesses and individuals are invited to donate gift certificates or gift cards for hotel stays, restaurants, spas, retail stores, car detailing, massages, photography, craft items, luxury services and more. Other suggestions are tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, excursions, museums and additional unique experiences. Unexpired, unused gift certificates are also welcome.



A contribution of an item to the auction benefits the buyer and the donor. Retail establishments gain wide exposure. For example, artisans making jewelry or wearable art also benefit from having their work shown on the auction site. All items for sale are professionally photographed and displayed on the site. A generous description of the services and gift certificates appears online.



Drop off donations at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Before making the donation, donors are asked to call in advance at 781-631-6262 to schedule a pick-up or a drop off.



"The North Shore Civic Ballet provides aspiring dancers in the region with training and the opportunity to learn works in the company's repertoire, as well as having new pieces created for them. Shoppers across the country place bids in the auction looking for new items to purchase during the holiday season. With the public's help, the North Shore Civic Ballet offers shoppers many experiences, services and products available to bid upon, which raise funds to train the next generation of dancers," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, NSCB.



Volunteers Wanted

Volunteers are invited to participate in the auction contributing their time and talent. They can support the art of dance by procuring gift cards and gift certificates, developing and distributing flyers about the auction, and other activities. For more information about volunteer opportunities available with the auction and other ways to participate, contact the ballet company at 781-631-6262.



Make a Financial Donation

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.



For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.



About North Shore Civic Ballet Company

The North Shore Civic Ballet, a not-for-profit dance company based at the Marblehead School of Ballet, has provided performances and arts education to the Greater Boston community for 48 years. Artistic Director Paula K. Shiff and Emeritas Associate Director Florence C. Whipple founded the company in 1974.

The NSCB is home to an ever-changing group of talented dancers made up of both seasoned professionals and aspiring young dancers. Resident choreographer Ivan Korn has created several works for the ballet company.

For further information about NSCB, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/. Follow the organization on Facebook at http://on.fb.me/1wh3fnp, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/marblehead_school_of_ballet/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MSB_ballet.



Photo Credit: Peter A. Smith