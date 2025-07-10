Nicole Travolta Will Perform One-Woman Show Out Of Town Preview This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Presented by Mickey White of Harbour Lights Theatre, actress, writer, and breakout comedy star Nicole Travolta will bring her razor-sharp wit and unfiltered storytelling to The Spire Center on Sunday, August 3 at 7:00 PM in her hit solo show, Nicole Travolta is Doing Alright?. This one-night-only performance comes just ahead of the show's Off-Broadway debut with an extended run at SoHo Playhouse beginning December 4.

Bad with money, but great with a spray gun, Travolta peels back the layers of her life in a raw and relentlessly funny 70-minute performance about compulsive shopping, crushing debt, a messy divorce, and the weight of a legendary last name. Nicole Travolta is Doing Alright is the story of how one woman found freedom from shame and expectation—one spray tan at a time.

A skilled impersonator and natural-born storyteller, Travolta brings to life a cast of eccentric clients she's met through her unlikely side hustle–turned–lifeline: Hollywood spray tanning. Along the way, she navigates heartbreak, identity crises, and moments of absurd hilarity, all while reclaiming her voice and carving out her own place in the world—on her own terms.

With razor-sharp impressions—from Jennifer Coolidge to Carrie Bradshaw to Drew Barrymore—Travolta transforms personal chaos into comedy, proving that sometimes the most glamorous glow-up comes from the messiest place.

Blurring the lines between stand-up and frank confessional, Nicole Travolta is Doing Alright has been hailed as “Fleabag meets Hollywood hustle.” It's a bold, high-energy rollercoaster of a show that proves laughter really is the best coping mechanism—and that healing often starts with telling your own story.

“I didn't write this show because I had it all figured out,” says Travolta. “I wrote it because I was done pretending I did.”

“At Harbour Lights, we're committed to bringing Broadway-quality performances to the South Shore, and Nicole Travolta's show is exactly the kind of bold, original work we love to spotlight,” adds Mickey White, producer and founder of Harbour Lights Theatre. “It's a hilarious, moving piece that showcases the power of storytelling and reminds us how transformative live theatre can be. We're excited to welcome Nicole to The Spire and share her voice with our community.”