Nicolas King to Release NO BAD CHORDS: LIVE IN NEW YORK CITY & Launch Tour

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401 RECORDS will release the new album by Nicolas King on CD and streaming formats on Tuesday, November 3. No Bad Chords: Live in New York City – A Tribute to Mike Renzi celebrates the career of the late Mr. Renzi, an accomplished pianist and arranger, but also King's mentor, music director, and friend.

The album features custom arrangements which Renzi created for King, but also for musical luminaries such as Mel Tormé, Lena Horne, Jack Jones, and more. The album was recorded at the supper club 54 Below on April 28, 2026, what would have been Renzi's 85th birthday. Pre-order the album HERE.

King will launch No Bad Chords with album release concerts in New York, NY at 54 Below (November 3); Cranston, RI at The Blue Room (November 15); Boston, MA at Club Café (November 16); and Boca Raton, FL at The Wick Theatre (December 6).

With an impressive array of standards from Broadway, Hollywood, and Tin Pan Alley, No Bad Chords highlights King's virtuosic vocal performances on both exciting swingers and sensitive ballads. King is joined by a jazz trio featuring music director Tedd Firth on piano, Alan Bernstein on bass, and Mark McLean on drums. Vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli is the special guest for the duet “I Wish I'd Met You,” which Renzi originally arranged for Lena Horne and Sammy Davis, Jr. The album also includes “His Hands,” a new song written by Ann Hampton Callaway as a special homage to Renzi, and liner notes by Grammy Award-nominated singer, pianist, and songwriter Billy Stritch, a frequent collaborator of King's.

Nicolas King has been performing in show business for 30 years, having begun when he was four years old. He appeared in three Broadway productions before the age of 12: opposite Tom Selleck in A Thousand Clowns, in Carol Burnett's Hollywood Arms directed by Hal Prince, and as Broadway's longest-running Chip in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. King has also appeared in dozens of national TV commercials, including his award-winning “Oscar Mayer Lunchables” commercial. On TV, King was seen on “The View,” “The Today Show,” “The Sally Jessy Raphael Show,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and twice on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno (including Leno's final week as host in 2014). He has released five studio albums, and his most recent album, Act One: Celebrating 25 Years of Recordings, features collaborations with Jane Monheit, Norm Lewis, hit-maker Charles Calello, and longtime music director Mike Renzi.

He performed on the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for eight consecutive years live in Las Vegas, originated the voice of “Oscar” on Discovery Kids' “Kenny the Shark,” and is the recipient of the 1995 and 1996 Talent America Award, 2010 Julie Wilson Award, 2015 AMG Award for Artist of the Year, the 2012 Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocalist, the 2019 Legends Award for his contribution to the preservation of the Great American Songbook, the 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Swing Act, and the 2025 MAC Award for Best Major Male Vocalist.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 09 Hrs 06 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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