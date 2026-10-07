Video: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Mini-Doc at The Huntington

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The Huntington Theatre debuted a mini-documentary delving into its upcoming production of Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, offering context on why the decades-old novel continues to resonate with audiences today. The short film, produced by Kligerman Productions, considers what it means to revisit the story now, asking how far society has come and how far it still has to go.

The production is based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and adapted for the stage by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin, known for The West Wing and A Few Good Men. The story follows lawyer Atticus Finch as he seeks justice for a wrongfully accused man, testing the limits of his principles amid a deeply divided community.

Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco directs the production, which marks the first regional staging of Sorkin's adaptation, created especially for Boston audiences. Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird will run at The Huntington Theatre from October 8 through November 8, 2026.

The mini-doc follows a previous behind-the-scenes look at the company of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, which featured interviews with members of the cast ahead of the show's performances.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 14 Hrs 15 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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