Video: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Mini-Doc at The Huntington
A closer look at the themes behind the regional premiere of Sorkin's stage adaptation.
The Huntington Theatre debuted a mini-documentary delving into its upcoming production of Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, offering context on why the decades-old novel continues to resonate with audiences today. The short film, produced by Kligerman Productions, considers what it means to revisit the story now, asking how far society has come and how far it still has to go.
The production is based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and adapted for the stage by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin, known for The West Wing and A Few Good Men. The story follows lawyer Atticus Finch as he seeks justice for a wrongfully accused man, testing the limits of his principles amid a deeply divided community.
Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco directs the production, which marks the first regional staging of Sorkin's adaptation, created especially for Boston audiences. Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird will run at The Huntington Theatre from October 8 through November 8, 2026.
The mini-doc follows a previous behind-the-scenes look at the company of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, which featured interviews with members of the cast ahead of the show's performances.
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