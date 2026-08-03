Doris Dear's GURL TALK To Make Boston Debut At Club Café

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Three-time MAC Award-winning Doris Dear's Gurl Talk is making its Boston debut. Boston audiences are invited to pull up a chair, pour a cup of coffee-or perhaps something a little stronger-and spend an unforgettable evening laughing, singing, and sharing stories with one of cabaret's most beloved personalities.

For one special night only, Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Doris Dear and award-winning musical director and composer Blake Allen bring their celebrated show to the Napoleon Room at Club Café. Dinner seating begins at 5:30 PM, with the performance starting at 6:30 PM.

Created and performed by award-winning entertainer Ray DeForest, Doris Dear-America's Perfect Housewife-has become a favorite with audiences across the country through her unique blend of live music, hilarious storytelling, heartfelt memories, and genuine connection. Every performance feels like gathering with old friends around the kitchen table, where laughter comes easily, stories grow richer with every telling, and everyone is welcome.

Joining Doris at the piano is acclaimed composer, pianist, and musical director Blake Allen, whose award-winning musical artistry and effortless chemistry with Doris have become an essential part of the show's magic. Together, they create an evening that is equal parts concert, comedy, conversation, and celebration.

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk has always been about connection," says DeForest. "The best conversations don't happen on social media. They happen over a cup of coffee, around a kitchen table, or over a cocktail with people who make you laugh and remind you that you're never alone. That's what this show is all about."

Unlike a traditional cabaret performance, Doris Dear's Gurl Talk invites audiences into Doris's world, where no two evenings are ever exactly the same. Filled with Broadway favorites, timeless songs, unexpected stories, audience interaction, and plenty of laughter, the show celebrates friendship, family, acceptance, and finding joy in the everyday moments that often become our favorite memories.

Winner of three MAC Awards, Doris Dear's Gurl Talk has become one of the most celebrated productions in cabaret. Its companion streaming series has also earned Telly, Communicator, and W3 Awards, introducing Doris Dear to audiences around the world. Whether on stage or on screen, the show's signature blend of humor, heart, and honesty continues to resonate with audiences looking for authentic entertainment and meaningful connection.

More than a cabaret, Doris Dear's Gurl Talk is an evening of shared stories, unforgettable music, and the comforting reminder that the best conversations-and often the best memories-begin when friends gather together.

Whether you're discovering Doris Dear for the first time or have followed her for years, Boston audiences are in for a night filled with laughter, music, nostalgia, and plenty of surprises.

For one unforgettable evening, Boston audiences are invited to laugh a little louder, sing along, remember the people who shaped their lives, and discover why the three-time MAC Award-winning Doris Dear's Gurl Talk has become one of cabaret's most celebrated and beloved experiences.

Event Information

Doris Dear's Gurl Talk Starring Doris Dear and Blake Allen will perform on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. Dinner Seating starting at 5:30 PM, Showtime begining at 6:30 PM at the Napoleon Room at Club Café, located at 209 Columbus Avenue Boston, MA 02116. Reservations are strongly recommended. For reservations, click here: https://www.clubcafe.com/club-events/doris-dear-091526/?occurrence=2026-09-15

About Doris Dear

Created by award-winning entertainer Ray DeForest, Doris Dear-America's Perfect Housewife-has become one of cabaret's most beloved personalities. Through sold-out live performances, the three-time MAC Award-winning Doris Dear's Gurl Talk, the award-winning streaming series of the same name, annual holiday spectaculars, television appearances, and appearances across the United States and the United Kingdom, Doris has built a loyal following by celebrating kindness, friendship, family, and the joy of bringing people together. Her signature blend of music, storytelling, comedy, and heartfelt nostalgia leaves audiences feeling as though they've spent an evening with an old friend.

About Blake Allen

Blake Allen is an award-winning composer, pianist, musical director, producer, and performer whose work has been heard in concert halls, theaters, and cabaret venues across the country. His original musicals, inventive arrangements, and dynamic performances have earned widespread acclaim. As Doris Dear's longtime musical director and collaborator, Allen brings extraordinary musicianship, warmth, spontaneity, and heart to every performance, creating an evening that is as emotionally moving as it is musically thrilling.

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