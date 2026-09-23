Video: Inside ALL MY SONS Designer Run at Lyric Stage Boston

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A new video from Lyric Stage Company of Boston offers a glimpse inside a designer run for ALL MY SONS, described as one of the final steps in the creative process before lights, costumes, and makeup are incorporated. The footage gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the cast working through Arthur Miller's drama ahead of its fall opening.

ALL MY SONS is set in the summer of 1947 and centers on Joe Keller, a self-made businessman regarded as a pillar of his community, and his wife Kate, who continue to hold out hope even though their younger son Larry remains missing after the war. When their older son Chris announces plans to marry Larry's childhood sweetheart, long-hidden truths begin to surface, forcing the Keller family and their neighbors to confront the consequences of past decisions. Miller's play draws on a true story in examining how one man's choices ripple outward to affect an entire community.

The production runs September 18 through October 18 at Lyric Stage Boston, marking the opening of the theatre's new season.

The designer run video follows an earlier rehearsal clip the theatre shared as part of its lead-up to opening night, continuing to document the show's development from early table work through the added design elements. More on that earlier look can be found in Lyric Stage Boston's first rehearsal video for ALL MY SONS.

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