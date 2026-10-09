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Video: THE URMETAZOAN at Barrington Stage Company

The play follows two sisters confronting their past in a near-future setting.

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Get a first look at THE URMETAZOAN at Barrington Stage Company, now playing in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Written by Alex Rugman, the play is set in the not-too-distant future and follows two sisters contemplating their shared past. The production marks the North American premiere of the work, which is also running in a World Premiere staging at the Hampstead Theatre in London.

The show is part of Barrington Stage Company's New Works Series and is directed by Jack Serio, marking his Barrington Stage debut. The production is staged in the St. Germain Theater at 36 Linden Street in Downtown Pittsfield.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the casting announcement for THE URMETAZOAN, as well as BroadwayWorld's review of the production.

More on Barrington Stage Company
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Review: THE URMETAZOAN at Barrington Stage Company
Review: THE URMETAZOAN at Barrington Stage Company
10/7/2026


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