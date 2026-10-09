Video: THE URMETAZOAN at Barrington Stage Company

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Get a first look at THE URMETAZOAN at Barrington Stage Company, now playing in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Written by Alex Rugman, the play is set in the not-too-distant future and follows two sisters contemplating their shared past. The production marks the North American premiere of the work, which is also running in a World Premiere staging at the Hampstead Theatre in London.

The show is part of Barrington Stage Company's New Works Series and is directed by Jack Serio, marking his Barrington Stage debut. The production is staged in the St. Germain Theater at 36 Linden Street in Downtown Pittsfield.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the casting announcement for THE URMETAZOAN, as well as BroadwayWorld's review of the production.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 19 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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