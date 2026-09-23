Video: VANYA Rehearsal Footage Shared by Barrington Stage Company
Footage offers an early look inside the rehearsal room ahead of the production's run.
VANYA at Barrington Stage Company is the subject of new rehearsal footage shared by the theatre, giving audiences a glimpse into how the cast and creative team are shaping the production before it opens to the public in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
The video captures the early stages of the rehearsal process, with performers working through scenes as the production comes together. Details on the full creative team and cast have not been specified in the footage shared by the company.
Barrington Stage Company has built a track record in recent seasons of pairing classic and contemporary works with rehearsal and behind-the-scenes video content, giving audiences a preview of productions before they open in the St. Germain Theater and other venues on the company's Pittsfield campus.
The clip follows a pattern established by the company's other rehearsal videos, offering a preview of the physical and ensemble work happening in the room well before opening night.
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