New Shows With Brian Glowacki, Crystal Ship, and More Come to the Spire Center

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts announced four new shows. Massachusetts comedian Brian Glowacki will perform on January 10, tribute band to The Doors Crystal Ship will play on January 18, and the funk and soul instrumental band O'Neal Armstrong will perform on January 23. On January 25, Massachusetts rock band Vapors of Morphine will play. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, October 19, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Brian Glowacki is the national touring opener for comedian Bob Marley as well as headlining many clubs and festivals on his own. Most notably, he became the first independent, local comedian to headline the historic Wilbur Theatre in Boston MA. "BGlow" has performed at the Funny or Die "Oddball Comedy and Curiosity Festival". He received "Best of Fest" honors at Burbank Comedy Festival, Big Pine Comedy Festival and San Diego Comedy Festival.

Crystal Ship is the ultimate and definitive tribute to The Doors. Crystal Ship is dedicated to preserving the legacy of Jim Morrison and The Doors, and they do it with unparalleled authenticity. Crystal Ship utilizes vintage gear, instruments, and costumes to recreate a stunning Doors concert experience like no other featuring legendary Doors front man Eddie Racci. A must see show, not only for not only fans of the Doors, but all fans of classic rock. The group focuses on all the authentic details that made The Doors one of the most iconic rock bands of the 20th century. Crystal Ship plays all the hits guests know and love, including “Light My Fire”, “L.A. Woman”, “Riders On The Storm”, “Hello, I Love You” and “The End.”

O'Neal Armstrong is made up of Jeff (J.J.) Armstrong on drums, Rick O'Neal on bass, and Charlie O'Neal guitar. Since graduating from Berklee College of Music in 2000, Armstrong has played with many local artists. He has enjoyed his tenure on the Boston music scene, but now heads downstream, following the great innovators and gurus that inspire him. O'Neal is a self-taught musician who has been playing, touring and recording from coast to coast since 1987. ONeal is a guitarist, bassist, singer, and composer. Rick got his first break as the bassist for the late Ben Orr, formerly of The Cars.

Vapors of Morphine are a power trio featuring electric baritone sax, drums, and 2 string slide bass (often guitar). Baritone saxophonist Dana Colley is the through-line between Vapors and “low rock” pioneers Morphine, who's leader Mark Sandman left this earth while performing onstage in Italy in 1999. They perform much of the Morphine repertoire, plus new material and original versions of selective covers. They expand on the ethereal, hypnotic sounds popularized by the group in the nineties, and dig into their influences, from African music to delta Blues.

Upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Sam Luke Chase on October 17, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters on October 18, Moondance on October 19, Cara Brindisi on October 24, Pam Tillis on October 25, Dar Williams on October 26, Emily Dickinson and the Wilde Irish Women on October 27, Uncle John's Banjo Halloween Spectacular on October 31, Jethro Tull's Martin Barre A Brief History Of Tull Tour on November 1, Christie Lenée on November 8 and more.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, October 19, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

