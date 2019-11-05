New Author Series American Inspiration To Feature Talks On The Battle Of Vicksburg And More

The new American Inspiration author series, presented by American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) headquartered in Boston's Back Bay, moves into the second half of its fall season on Tuesday, November 12, with a presentation by the historian and producer Donald L. Miller about his acclaimed new work Vicksburg: Grant's Campaign That Broke the Confederacy.

The series presents best-selling authors and their latest books exploring themes of personal identity, families and immigration, and social and cultural history. It builds on the organization's tradition, going back to its founding in 1845, of engaging speakers and audiences in thought-provoking discussion centered on new publications. The mission of the American Inspiration series is to educate, inspire, and connect people.

Gail Collins, the columnist with the New York Times, was most recently featured in a sold-out event with her latest work, No Stopping Us Now. Earlier in the fall season, biographers Susan Ronald (Condé Nast) and Brian Jay Jones (Becoming Dr. Seuss) were presented in the organization's historic rotunda on Newbury Street.

"It's truly inspirational hearing from these authors about our country's past, its most remarkable people and historical moments. There is a demonstrated need - a hunger, one might say - for such thought-provoking programming in the Back Bay, and we're delighted to help satisfy that need by sharing our favorite authors and their works," said Margaret Talcott, the series producer, also Director of Signature and Literary Events.

Upcoming American Inspiration Fall events:

a-? November 12: Historian and Producer Donald L. Miller with Vicksburg: Grant's Campaign That Broke the Confederacy - This celebrated historian shares the dramatic and deeply researched story of the Battle of Vicksburg, the longest and most decisive military campaign of the Civil War; the conflict that solidified Ulysses S. Grant's reputation as the Union's most capable general. Guest moderator: Cathal J. Nolan of Boston University.

a-? November 21: George Howe Colt with The Game: Harvard, Yale, and America in 1968 - The author of The Big House, a finalist for National Book Award, comes to town with the just-released paperback edition of his celebrated book that tells the story of our country, our college city, and several young men in the turbulent sixties, a transformative time in American culture.

a-? December 10: Biographer and Grammy Nominee Holly George-Warren with Janis: Her Life and Music - One of the most highly regarded chroniclers of American music history will be interviewed by WGBH's Henry Santoro about her new work and the life of the acclaimed singer Janis Joplin (1943-1970), the "Queen of Rock & Roll." Musical performance by Americana singer-songwriter Susan Cattaneo. Presented in partnership with 89.7 WGBH; livestreaming on both organization's Facebook pages.

Each writer's event includes a talk by the author plus a moderated question and answer session. All attendees are invited afterwards to meet the author at a book signing. The evening events for Donald L. Miller and George Howe Colt will take place at 6:00 p.m. at 99-101 Newbury Street in the historic rotunda of America Ancestors. The afternoon event with Holly George-Warren will takes place at 3:00 p.m. live at the WGBH Boston Public Library Studio at the corner of Boylston and Exeter Streets.

Tickets and related books are now on sale for these fall events at AmericanAncestors.org/Inspire or by calling 617-226-1215 or 888-296-3447.

Complete details on the American Inspiration series can be found on the website of American Ancestors at AmericanAncestors.org/Inspire , where one can also register to receive e-news as series events are announced.

American Ancestors series partners: 89.7 WGBH; and Porter Square Books, an independent bookstore located in Cambridge, Mass.





