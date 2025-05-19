NEEDTOBREATHE Comes to Hanover Theatre In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY- nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to bring an unforgettable, intimate experience to The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts as part of the Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 7:30 PM!

Ticket presales begin May 14. Public on-sale begins, Friday, May 16 at 10 AM.

Over the course of their storied, two-decade career, NEEDTOBREATHE has consistently proven that they are, as The New York Times puts it, “a gifted band [that] makes anthemic Southern rock that reaches for the far seats of the arena.” Renowned for their electric stage presence, the band continues to be “at their best in the live setting, where they take what’s been cultivated in the studio and allow it to erupt on stage” (Rolling Stone).

This is a band that has loomed large for years, blending modern rock, purpose-driven soul and irresistible pop appeal into a sound uniquely their own. Their track record places them in rare company, with five number one albums spanning the Billboard Rock and Alternative charts. They’ve amassed over two billion career streams and scored multi-platinum, chart-topping hits including “Brother” featuring Gavin DeGraw, “Who Am I,” “Let’s Stay Home Tonight” and many more. And they’ve done it all while filling venues around the world.

Their latest release, Caves, follows suit. Featuring the powerful single “I’ve Got a Story” with three-time GRAMMY® winner Tori Kelly, the album explores themes of personal struggle, redemption and resilience, taking listeners on a journey from rock bottom to empowerment.

Tickets to see NEEDTOBREATHE range from $53 to $113 depending on seat location. Please contact the box office at 877.571.7469 or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org for more information.

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To learn more about group rates call 508.471.1689 or email groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.

