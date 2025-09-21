Mwalim to Present THUNDERCHILD: A Night of Blues Stories, and Rhythmic Magic in Wellfleet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor will bring THUNDERCHILD to Wellfleet Preservation Hall on Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m.

Written and performed by Mwalim and directed by The ZYG 808 — an artist whose work fuses Alternative Hip Hop and Rock — THUNDERCHILD is a genre-bending experience that merges concert and storytelling theater into a personal reflection.

A description on the Wellfleet Preservation Hall's website reads, "THUNDERCHILD is not just a performance. It’s a calling. A passage. A groove for the next chapter."

Sharing the stage with a live percussionist, Mwalim invites audiences deep into the soul of a modern Blues Griot, spinning tales of jazz, blues, and life on the road, all while offering sharp, witty observations on the entertainment industry and society.

The evening features live performances of music from Mwalim’s critically acclaimed album THUNDERCHILD, along with new material that highlights his artistry as a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and storyteller.

Doors open for the one-night-only concert at 6:30 p.m.