Mosesian Announces Actors' Shakespeare Project As New Company-in-Residence

The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts will welcome Actors' Shakespeare Project as the new company-in-residence at their facilities in Watertown.

"We're thrilled to have Actors' Shakespeare Project join us as a resident company for its rehearsals, office space, a performance in the spring, and, we hope, more projects and events to come,” says Mosesian Executive Director Darren Farrington, “I've long believed in collaborations between companies in the arts, and I'm sure that this partnership will make both of our organizations stronger."

In 2005, New Repertory Theatre became the original professional company-in-residence, before closing after their 40th season in 2023. Several smaller and community theaters continue to perform regularly at Mosesian Arts; among them are SETU (Stage Ensemble Theater Unit), Arlekin Players, and the Post-Meridian Radio Players. A full schedule of the arts center's performances, exhibitions, and classes can be found on the Mosesian Arts website.

“As this October marks ASP's twentieth year producing theatre across Boston, this move represents how much we've grown over the past two decades, and how much room we still have to grow,” said Christopher V. Edwards, Artistic Director of Actors' Shakespeare Project. “While we will still continue to perform in venues across Greater Boston and bring Shakespeare and other amazing playwrights into neighborhoods across the city, we're really excited to make ourselves at home here in Watertown – and the welcome has already been so warm.”

Actors' Shakespeare Project's inaugural production at Mosesian will be their spring production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, helmed by Elliot Norton Award-winning director and ASP Resident Artist Maurice Emmanuel Parent. Midsummer will open on April 11, 2025 in the Charles Mosesian Theater. With a capacity of 339 seats, it is the largest venue in which Actors' Shakespeare Project has ever performed. In July, Actors' Shakespeare Project was named to The Boston Globe's “Best of the Best 2024” list.

Actors' Shakespeare Project and Mosesian Center for the Arts are kicking off their new partnership with ASP's Refresh event, a season kickoff fundraiser that will feature live performances, previews of their upcoming 2024-25 Season line-up, fun prizes, and lots of food and drink. Tickets to this event start at $50 and can be found at ASP's website here.

Memberships for Actors' Shakespeare Project's 2024-25 Season are available starting at $165. For more information, visit www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org.

