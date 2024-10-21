Moonbox Productions To Present THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions when Moonbox Productions will present the wickedly funny satirical comedy by Native American Playwright, Larissa FastHorse, The Thanksgiving Play.

Directed by Tara Moses (Seminole Nation of Oklahoma/Mvskoke), The Thanksgiving Play opens on November 21st and runs through December 15th at Arrow Street Arts in Cambridge.

Tickets are $45 with Pay-What-You-Wish options available for each performance, while supplies last. Tickets available at https://bit.ly/MBXThanksgiving.

Isn't it time we rethink Thanksgiving? That's the question on the table when four politically correct performers get together to create a new take on the traditional holiday pageant. Good intentions turn into outright tension as the group struggles to re-envision history, all without ruffling any feathers. Rambunctious, wild, and fearless, The Thanksgiving Play serves up history and humor with a steaming side dish of uniquely American hypocrisy. Are you ready to eat your words?

"This isn't your traditional "Thanksgiving play". No hand turkeys, no buckle hats, and absolutely no headdresses, but the Thanksgiving play our community needs now”, said Director Tara Moses. “Cast with Native and actors of color and delivering a stark political message through satirical comedy, this production is about disruption, confronting the greater Boston area's colonial history, and inspiring a decolonial future," said Moses.

The cast of The Thanksgiving play includes Marisa Diamond – Maya Q'eqchi (Alicia), Jasmine Goodspeed - Nipmuc (Logan), Ohad Ashkenazi (Caden), and Johnny Gordon (Jaxton).

“Our director, Tara Moses', incisive vision for this piece combines the hilarity and satire of The Thanksgiving Play with powerful elements that revitalize the compelling political message of this play,” said Sharman Altshuler, Producer and Artistic Director for Moonbox Productions. “Each show will also include a post-show community conversation to deepen our understanding of the play and its message. We are so excited to share this experience with our audiences and look forward to some deeply meaningful conversation,” said Altshuler.

The creative and design team includes Sharman Altshuler (Producer), Tara Moses – Seminole Nation of Oklahoma/Mvskoke (Director), Dillon Chitto – Mississippi Choctaw, Laguna & Isleta Pueblo decent (Assistant Director), Liz Diamond (Stage Manager), Kailey Bennett – Cherokee Nation Citizen (Dramaturg), Baron Pugh (Scenic Designer), Aubrey Dube (Sound Designer), Jonah Bobilin (Lighting Designer), Andrew Reynolds (Props Designer), Kailey Bennett (Assistant Props Designer), Jessie Marasco (Production Manager), and Sean Watkins (Assistant Production Manager).

With each show, Moonbox Productions partners with a local non-profit, to raise awareness for their cause, create connections for them within the community and increase the reach and impact of their work. For the production of The Thanksgiving Play Moonbox will be partnering with North American Indian Center of Boston (NAICOB).

NIACOB is the oldest urban Indian Center in Massachusetts whose mission is to empower the Native American community with the goal of improving the quality of life of Indigenous People. NAICOB was originally established in 1969 as the Boston Indian Council when it served as the hub of social and civil rights activities for the American Indian/Alaska Native and Furst Nations urban Indian Community in Boston. The center was reorganized as the North American Indian Center of Boston in 1991. Since then, they have provided comprehensive cultural, wellness, educational, and professional services to Native People in the Commonwealth. For more information about NAICOB and its programs, please visit Home (naicob.org)

For more information regarding Moonbox Productions upcoming production of The Thanksgiving Play go to www.moonboxproductions.org.

