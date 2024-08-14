Moonbox Productions Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS At Arrow Street Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moonbox Productions will present the award-winning musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels by David Yazbek.

Directed and co-produced by Allison Olivia Choat with musical direction by Catherine Stornetta and choreography by Brad Reinking, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels opens September 27th and runs through October 13th at Arrow Street Arts performance venue located at 2 Arrow Street in Cambridge.

Tickets are $65 for preferred seating and $55 for regular seating with Pay-What-You-Wish options available for each performance, while supplies last. Tickets available at www.arrowstarts.org.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels follows the misadventures of two con-artists Freddy Benson and Lawrence Jameson. Freddy is just one more hardscrabble huckster trying to make a (dis)honest living – that is, until he meets Lawrence, a high-society swindler whose polish and connections have landed him a glamorous gig on the French Riviera. When Lawrence invites Freddy to team up, it seems like the two have finally found the perfect con – until they realize that their egos are the only thing more massive than their earnings. Friction turns to an outright feud when the perfect target arrives in town – Christine, an heiress who is just as beautiful as she is gullible. Who will be the first to steal Christine's heart and, more importantly, her wallet? Grab a sunhat and a cold drink for a musical that will keep you grinning and guessing from start to finish.

The cast of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels includes Matthew Zahnzinger (Lawrence Jameson), Phil Tayler (Freddy Benson), Shonna McEachern* (Christine Colgate), Julius P. Williams (Andre Thibault), Christina English (Muriel Eubanks), Tader Shipley (Jolene), Jake Siffert (Ensemble/Dance Captain), Jerry Redmill (Ensemble/Lawrence U/S), Kevin Hanley (Ensemble/Freddy U/S), AJ Macrina (Ensemble/Andre U/S), Miki Grubic (Ensemble), Sylvia Barjolo (Ensemble/Muriel U/S), Molly Dorion (Ensemble/Jolene U/S), Sophie Shaw (Ensemble/Christine U/S), and Myranda Silva (Ensemble). (*Member of Actors' Equity Association)

“Everyone at Moonbox is filled with excitement for another great year of live theater at our new home at Arrow Street Arts! We have an amazing line-up of shows this season, and are thrilled to kick it all off with the “scandalous delight” of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels!” This madcap musical comedy, featuring a knock-out cast of Boston stars, is the perfect lead-off hit for Our 15th Season,” and we can't wait to share the fun!”

For more information regarding Moonbox Productions upcoming production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels go to www.moonboxproductions.org.

