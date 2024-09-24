Molly Chiffer Joins Cast Of SIMON SAYS At Larcom Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Molly Chiffer has joined the award-winning cast of Simon Says a paranormal play on stage at the Larcom Theatre in Beverly, Mass., Oct. 16 to 27. Written by Boston radio personality Mat Shaffer, the psychic drama unravels a murder mystery during a seance.

Chiffer is an experience actor who's credits include stage, film, and television. A New England native, Chiffer's worked opposite Meryl Streep and Amy Adams in John Patrick Shanley's Doubt. She was recently featured in the off-broadway comedy in Party? written by Massachusetts's Anne Lucas.

In Simon Says, Chiffer portrays a young widow who turns to a medium to reach her late husband. The ensuing seance takes her on a journey across centuries and brings her much more than she ever expected.

Director Myriam Cyr is delighted have Chiffer in the cast.

"I worked with Molly in New York City when I directed Party? She is a talented young actress. Who will bring an astonishing stage presence and empathy to the role of Annie.

Tickets are now on sale for Simon Says on Eventbrite. Opening on Wednesday, Oct. 16, there will be a total / performances through Sunday, Oct. 27 presented by Punctuate4 Productions. Tickets range from $20 to $40. There will be evening and matinees performances and group discounts are available by call 978-390-2425.

