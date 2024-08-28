Merrimack Repertory Theatre Opens Its 2024-2025 Season With THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Merrimack Repertory Theatre will begin its 46th season with The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe written by Jane Wagner. This iconic comedy plays October 2nd through October 20th at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall.

Signs story tells of Trudy, an eccentric being who keeps close relationships with “space chums” to decipher earthling’s behavior. She tells them about the human condition, recalling the stories of multiple people including grandparents Lud and Marie, runaway teenager Agnus Angst, a wealthy but sickly lady named Kate, and many, many more. The show stars one virtuoso performer taking up the challenge of playing twelve unique roles. Written by Jane Wagner and originally starring Tony Award-winning actress Lily Tomlin, the show has been praised for its subversive themes while also mixing in comedy with its dramatic story beats. Single tickets on sale now at mrt.org.

“Signs was intentionally programmed to give MRT audiences a moment of levity in a very divisive election year. We wanted to provide folks an opportunity to be in community, share laughter, and take a break from the political chaos. Ultimately, Wagner’s witty and salient writing illuminates our connections in a deeply disparate world. We thought this was a great message to galvanize around in this sharp time,” says MRT Executive Artistic Director Courtney Sale.

Signs features Kathryn Van Meter. Kathryn Van Meter is an award winning, multi-hyphenate theatre and film artist, whose 25-year career encompasses work as an Actor, Director, Choreographer, Educator and Intimacy Director and her work has been seen from opera houses to fringe theaters and everything in between. Noted roles include Judy (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime), Lady Anne (Richard III) Shirley Markowitz (The Producers) and Sylvia (Sylvia.) As an artist/activist, Kathryn worked with A.S.T.E.P. (Artists Striving to End Poverty) to develop One World Through Theatre, a generative theatrical conversation between students in South Africa, North Carolina, and Washington State. Onscreen, Kathryn choreographed 13 Reasons Why (Netflix) and Crater (Disney+) and was the Intimacy Coordinator for Echoes (Netflix)and the upcoming season of Outer Banks. She is a proud member of SDC, AGMA, AEA, and Choreographer’s Guild and is passionate about cultivating an embodied practice grounded in consent, joy and curiosity. This will be Kathryn’s first show with MRT. The show also features Courtney Sale as the Director (MRT’s Executive Artistic Director, Gaslight, A Christmas Carol, The 39 Steps at MRT, The Overview Effect at the Contemporary American Theatre Festival), Jenny Lavery as Associate Director (ROE Zach Theatre), Adam Baacke for Scenic Design (MRT debut), Yao Chen for Costume Design (MRT’s Letters From Home, Macbeth), Brian Lilienthal for Lighting Design (over 35 productions at MRT including A Christmas Carol, Woody Sez) Dave Remedios for Sound Design (over 35 productions at MRT including The 39 Steps, The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge) and Emily Allinson for Properties Design (MRT’s A Christmas Carol, The Porch on Windy Hill).

Tickets for The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life are available now on mrt.org, as well as by contacting the Enterprise Bank Office at 978-654-4678 or box_office@mrt.org. Other discounts are also available for Signs, including student discount ticket prices of $15 to any show, in person, by phone, or online. For Middlesex Community College (MCC) and UML students, $10 tickets are available with Student ID proof required for ticket pickup. Recurring discounts include the $5 first night, $10 Lowell night as well as Educator, Group, Military discounts, and much more. For further information, visit www.mrt.org/discountsandevents or contact the Enterprise Bank Office.

Comments