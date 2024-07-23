Megan Hilty, Christine Ebersole & Gavin Creel to be Featured in Broadway In Worcester 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in Worcester has revealed its 2024-2025 season featuring stage and screen favorites Megan Hilty, Christine Ebersole, and Gavin Creel.

Single tickets and subscriptions are now on sale at www.broadwayinworcester.com.

On Friday, September 13, Broadway in Worcester will present An Evening with Megan Hilty - just days before Ms. Hilty steps into rehearsals for her star turn in this fall's highly anticipated Broadway musical comedy, Death Becomes Her. This beloved performer of stage and screen will bring her powerful voice and sparkling personality to a special Worcester show that will feature an eclectic setlist ranging from Broadway hits to country classics and everything in between.

Already a fan favorite for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked and Doralee Rhodes in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hilty became known to theater fans worldwide as triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama Smash. She also starred as Patsy Cline in Lifetime's original movie Patsy & Loretta, earning a Critics Choice Award Nomination for her performance. Her other television credits include recurring roles on Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, The Good Wife, Braindead, and Louie, among many others.

On stage, she received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of Noises Off, for which she earned nominations for the Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play. Megan has performed across the globe to sold-out houses including concerts with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, and the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center, among many others. She has recorded three albums, Megan Hilty: Live at the Café Carlyle, A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty, andIt Happens All The Time.

On Wednesday, December 11, two time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole will be joined by Grammy Award winning pianist Billy Stritch as they celebrate the holidays together. I'll Be Home For Christmas will feature the greatest hits of their twenty year partnership going all the way back to 42nd Street on Broadway when they first met!

Christine Ebersole has recently completed the fifth and final season playing Dottie on Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola for CBS. This past summer, she starred in the Transport Group's concert version of Follies at Carnegie Hall. Christine most recently appeared on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her "dual role of a lifetime" as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Dolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello's production of Candide conducted by James Conlon.

Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the hit revival of 42nd Street, in addition to leading roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma, Camelot, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Steel Magnolias, the revival of Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit, and Dinner at Eight for which she received both Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations. She received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Alan Bennett's Talking Heads. Concert appearances include the concert version of the opera The Grapes of Wrath at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony's tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the Boston Pops' concert version of A Little Night Music, and PBS concerts Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall and The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty.

In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Christine has also appeared in numerous hit films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Steven Universe and The Big Wedding in which she also composed and performed the song "Gently Down The Stream". Her television career began as a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live alongside Eddie Murphy. She also played Tessitura in Gypsy with Bette Midler and has appeared on Pose, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, American Horror Story, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Search Party, Will & Grace, Murphy Brown, and The Colbert Report.

Broadway in Worcester will finish its season with Tony Award Winner Gavin Creel in Concert on Friday, March 7. Most recently, Gavin performed Walk On Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice at Off-Broadway's MCC Theater for a limited engagement. In his theatrical songwriting debut, Gavin took us on an intimate, relatable journey of discovery and transformation through the lens of the art at The Met Museum that captured his imagination.

Gavin Creel received a Tony Award for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. After making his Broadway debut originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination, Creel went on to star in the Broadway productions of Hair (Tony Award nomination), La Cage Aux Folles, She Loves Me, The Book of Mormon, and Waitress. Creel was among the star-studded cast of New York City Center Encores! critically acclaimed production of Into the Woods starring as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince. The celebrated production transferred to Broadway where Creel reprised his role as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince opposite Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Joshua Henry, Julia Lester and Patina Miller.

Gavin received an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Elder Price in the London production of The Book of Mormon and also appeared on the West End in Mary Poppins, Hair, and Waitress.

On television, Creel recently performed a solo PBS concert special with Stars on Stage, starred as Troy in Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Horror Stories and played Bill alongside Julie Andrews in Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmasttime.

Broadway in Worcester, a new initiative launched by Worcester native Eric Butler in 2022, is committed to providing Central Massachusetts' audiences with the opportunity to see Broadway's most celebrated talents perform locally. Past performers have included Tony Award winners Laura Benanti, Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller, and Santino Fontana, as well as the late Broadway legend Chita Rivera.

In addition to providing local access to celebrity performances, Broadway in Worcester fosters collaboration between top talents and the area's local high school and college students and their arts faculty through free educational programming. Each artist participates in masterclasses or workshops for students and educators prior to their performances. More information about Broadway in Worcester's free educational workshops can be found on www.broadwayinworcester.com. This initiative is supported by the George F. and Sybil H. Fuller Foundation, The Fletcher Foundation, and UniBank. This program is also supported, in part, by a grant from the Worcester Arts Council, a local agency, which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

In a statement, Butler reflected, "Once again, Broadway in Worcester, is experiencing an embarrassment of riches with some of the theater's biggest stars performing in our community. I am honored to have Megan Hilty join us just days before starting rehearsals for one of the most anticipated musical comedies of the fall. With one of Broadway's most powerful voices, she is going to blow the roof off the BrickBox. I have also been such a long-time fan of Christine Ebersole's. Her versatility is really unmatched - she's one of those rare actresses that can make you succumb to both tears of laughter and tears from devastation - sometimes in the same performance! To have the talented Billy Stritch accompany Ms. Ebersole is just icing on the cake. And I can't think of a more fun way to round out our season than with the charismatic and entertaining Gavin Creel. Our audiences will find Gavin's leading man qualities completely charming and be utterly impressed by the depth of his talents as an actor, composer, and musician. I can't wait for Worcester to get to experience the talent of these stars and I can't wait for our artists to get to experience Worcester and all it has to offer."

Season subscriptions are available for the first time. Patrons can save up to $45 with a three show subscription, priced from $150 to $300, Single tickets are available for $55 to $115, A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include premium seats, a Broadway in Worcester swag bag, and a post-show meet and greet with photo opportunity.

To purchase tickets, please visit: www.broadwayinworcester.com. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the Hanover Theatre Box Office at (877) 571-7469. All performances and master classes will be in residence at the Jean McDonough Arts Center BrickBox Theater, 20 Franklin Street, Worcester, MA 01608.

An Evening with Megan Hilty, Friday, September 13, 2024 at 8:00 pm

Christine Ebersole w/ Billy Stritch: I'll Be Home for Christmas, Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30 pm

Gavin Creel in Concert, Friday, March 7 at 8:00 pm

