Matt Nakoa Comes to the Spire Center for Performing Arts

Internationally touring singer-songwriter, pianist, and guitarist Matt Nakoa will perform at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on October 10. Known as a modern troubadour, Nakoa spends much of his time on the highways and concert stages of America, often touring with folk music icon Tom Rush. While playing with his alt-rock band, he developed his dramatic songwriting style and guitar skills. Nakoa honed his abilities in Manhattan's all-night piano bars and concert halls, ultimately creating an uncanny ability to captivate any audience. Tickets are on sale now at spirecenter.org.

Before winning a scholarship to Berklee, Nakoa grew up in central New York State. In addition to his talent with animals, he is an accomplished classical pianist who discovered a love of singing and writing songs. While at Berklee, he studied with songwriting greats Pat Pattison and Livingston Taylor and was selected to collaborate with Grammy-winner Kathy Mattea during her residency at Berklee.

After school, Nakoa landed in New York City’s vibrant piano bar scene. There he quickly became a star performer at Manhattan’s famous Brandy’s Piano Bar, with lines waiting outside the door each Saturday night. As if illustrating two sides of himself, Nakoa’s first album, Light In The Dark (2012), is a sweeping pop opus, while A Dozen Other Loves (2014) explores an intimate acoustic palette. Across the board his song craft has garnered awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival’s prestigious New Folk Competition.

In 2019, he released his album Casting Shadows, and in 2023 Antique Dances. Antique Dances is a special selection of original piano works that Nakoa dusted off and polished up during his COVID lockdown retreat. Both have an old-world sound and are based on old-world dance forms.

Members of Nakoa’s band are accomplished NYC session musicians who have performed with the likes of Elton John, Britney Spears, Jacob Collier, and Jon Batiste, and together perform classic British rock in The Brit Pack.

Other shows coming to the Spire Center include Charlotte Morris on September 19, The Best of Foo on September 20, The Edward Twins on September 21 and 22, October Road on September 27, Shemekia Copeland on September 28, Loretta Laroche on September 29, Gary Vider on October 5, Manhattan Short on October 6, Sam Luke Chase on October 17, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters on October 18, Moondance on October 19, Pam Tillis on October 25, Dar Williams on October 26, Christie Lenée on November 8 and more.

Matt Nakoa plays at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, October 10 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

