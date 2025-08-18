Matt Nakoa Band, Jimmy Tingle and More to Perform at The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed four new shows. Singer-songwriter Matt Nakoa will play with his band on November 7 and Cambridge comedian Jimmy Tingle will perform his one man show Humor and Hope for Humanity at the Spire on November 8. Abbie Gardner & Carolann Solebello (Of Red Molly) will play on November 13 and Foo Fighters tribute band The Best of Foo come to the Spire on November 22.

Matt Nakoa is an internationally touring singer-songwriter, recently appearing at The WhiteHouse, throughout India, and regularly with folk icon Tom Rush. Growing up on a small goat farm in rural NY State, Matt discovered music as a means of teenage escape and trained to be a concert pianist. Matt was ultimately accepted as a vocalist to Berklee College of Music where he studied alongside soon-to-be Grammy winners St. Vincent and Esperanza Spalding, among others. As if illustrating two sides of himself, Matt's first album, Light In The Dark (2012), is a sweeping pop opus, while A Dozen Other Loves (2014) explores an intimate acoustic palette. Across the board his song craft has garnered awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival's prestigious New Folk Competition.

Jimmy Tingle is fresh off a NYC theatrical run of his newest critically acclaimed one person show Humor and Hope for Humanity at the SoHo Playhouse and the release of his new Comedy Documentary Jimmy Tingle: The “Radical” Middle- Why Would a Comedian Run for Office? In Humor and Hope for Humanity Jimmy will take the audience on a very funny and soul-searching journey from his Boston roots as an aspiring comic and street performer to network television, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, a run for political office and up to the present 2025 moment. Jimmy will speak to the challenges of the day with comedic insight, compassion and common sense during a 90-minute, laugh-filled yet thought-provoking tour de 'force performance.

Abbie Gardner is a fiery dobro player with an infectious smile. Whether performing solo or with Americana harmony trio Red Molly, her acclaim is propelled by her impeccable lap style slide guitar playing. Solo performances feature the dobro as a solo instrument, bouncing between a solid rhythmic backbone and ripping lead lines, all in support of her voice and songs. Her latest recording DobroSinger hit #11 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Carolann Solebello is a performing songwriter born and bred in New York City. Best known to folk audiences as a founding member of Americana trio Red Molly, she now tours as a solo troubadour and with modern folk foursome No Fuss and Feathers. An award-winning songwriter and proud member of AFM Local 1000, Carolann has five solo albums to her credit and is working on a sixth.

The Best of Foo is an ensemble of seasoned musicians dedicated to providing a true foo fighters experience. They have shared the stage with the Dropkick Murphys and performed at festivals with 10,000 attendees. Their goal is to deliver the songs and energy level as experienced live in concert by foo fighters fans around the world.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, August 23 at 6:00 a.m at .The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.