Marblehead School of Ballet Culminates National Arts & Humanities Month With In-Studio Performance

The Marblehead School of Ballet's (MSB) celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month will culminate with a special event -- “Fall: In-Studio Performance” -- on Saturday, November 16 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. The performance is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated. Seating is limited. Reservations may be made by contacting 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.

The program features students enrolled in the MSB's Repertory class and Monthly Dance Adventure workshop performing a range of repertory, including ballet, modern, and Balinese. Dancers will perform the following pieces: excerpts from the ballet Konservatoriet by August Bournoville; Esmeralda Variation by Marius Petipa; two new works -- Kounelaki and Winterreise -- by Ivan Korn, resident choreographer of the North Shore Civic Ballet; and Innocence of Anna Karenina and Tari Coba Kecil Oleg (A Little Trial Oleg Dance) by Carlos Fittante. Guest artist Fittante, Director of BALAM Dance Theatre in New York City, will perform Rama Dances in the Forest of Dandaka, a Balinese modern fusion work, and guest singer Molly Grant will perform a medley of songs.

"The performance showcases the students' intensive training this fall. They expanded their dance knowledge learning choreography and bringing it to a performance level. We are delighted to see them showcase their new skills and training in this special performance, as the finale of our celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month,” said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet and Artistic Director of the North Shore Civic Ballet.

For a class schedule, information about customized private lessons and other details, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.

About Marblehead School of Ballet

Celebrating its 53rd year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers classes for young children in creative movement and pre-ballet. A full range of adult classes is offered.

The MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.

For further information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow the MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter) @MSB_ballet.

Photo Credit: Marblehead School of Ballet

