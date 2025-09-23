Marblehead School Of Ballet Hosts 'Ballet On The Big Screen' Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Marblehead School of Ballet will celebrate October with National Arts and Humanities Month from October 1 through October 3 and World Ballet Day on November 2. During this celebration of dance, the arts, and the humanities, the MSB launches the fall series, Ballet on the Screen, honoring choreographer George Balanchine.

“The Marblehead School of Ballet proudly joins a nationwide celebration of creativity and expression during National Arts and Humanities Month and World Ballet Day. We want to inspire and engage community members of all ages—from children to seniors—through the transformative power of dance and artistic education,” said Paula K. Shiff, Director of Marblehead School of Ballet. “By offering diverse programs that welcome participants from every generation, the school showcases the profound impact of arts and dance in enriching individual lives and strengthening community connections.”

The school's film series, Ballet on the Big Screen, opens in October with Experience the Genius of George Balanchine. The Visionary Who Redefined Ballet in the 20th Century. Working closely with iconic composers like Igor Stravinsky, George Balanchine created groundbreaking works that redefined the possibilities of dance.

George Balanchine's innovative collaborations brought a new level of sophistication and emotional depth to the stage, captivating audiences around the world. He was the most prolific choreographers of the modern era, a visionary who transformed the world of ballet. Renowned for his unparalleled musicality, Balanchine didn't simply choreograph to music — he made music visible through movement, seamlessly blending sound and motion into a unified artistic expression.

As the co-founder of the School of American Ballet and the legendary New York City Ballet, Balanchine played a pivotal role in shaping the future of American dance. His influence continues to resonate across generations, cementing his legacy as one of the most important figures in the history of the art form.

These Big Screen programs will be presented in the fall series:

• Violette & Mr. B, a film by Dominique Delouche. Sunday, October 5, 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Guests will watch Violette Verdy and Particia Neary coach principals and guest artists with the Paris Opera Ballet and principals with the Royal Ballet.

• World Ballet Day. Sunday, November 2, 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Watch dancers and companies in their classes, rehearsals and performances from around the globe participating in World Ballet Day on the Big Screen at the Marblehead School of Ballet.

• Experience More of the Genius of George Balanchine. Watch rehearsals of the ballet Jewels, Apollo and Serenade. Sunday, December 7, 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

After each film's screening, Shiff will lead a discussion. All Big Screen programs are presented at the Marblehead School of Ballet's large studio located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. The public is welcome to attend; admission is $10 per person. To attend a program, register in advance online at www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com/schedule.

Embracing a motto of quality education, the MSB provides individual attention and works with people to reach their goals. The school's curriculum offers classes to meet seasoned dancers' needs, as well as avocational and aspiring dancers of all ages, with a trained, professional staff. During the fall, MSB provides classes for all ages and levels in ballet, pre-ballet, child ballet, pre-pointe, pointe, variations, modern, creative movement, stretch and strength, ballroom, West Coast Swing, Argentine Tango, and Latin solo work. Students may register for classes full-time or on a rolling basis. Drop-ins are welcome.

The MSB works with dancers, athletes, and people undergoing rehabilitation from an injury. The school provides classes and customized private and semi-private lessons in the studio, as well as live online instruction for dancers and athletes of all ages and levels by appointment. Dancers take private lessons for a range of reasons, including to reach a higher skill level for performances, competitions and auditions; to prepare for a wedding; or to get ready for a special event. Athletes from various sports, such as skating, soccer, or gymnastics take lessons to cross-train for increased strength, range of motion, alignment and coordination. Students also come to rehabilitate from an injury. Register for classes online at www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.

For information about classes, customized private lessons and other details, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.