Magical Mystery Doors, Chicago Total Access, and Another Tequila Sunrise Come to the Spire Center

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts, announced three new shows. On November 2, guests can hear tribute band Magical Mystery Doors play the unique arrangements from three iconic bands: The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and The Beatles. Chicago Total Access will play timeless tunes from the rock band Chicago on November 15, and New England-based Eagles tribute band Another Tequila Sunrise will play on December 28 and 29.

Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors, to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere. Magical Mystery Doors combines some of these classic compositions in ways that surprise and delight audiences time and time again. The melody from The Doors’ “Hello, I Love You” laying atop Led Zeppelin’s “Misty Mountain Hop.” The pounding beat of Zep’s “When The Levee Breaks” coupled with the serene strumming of The Beatles’ “Dear Prudence.” The thematic sequence of The Rain Song – Riders On The Storm – Here Comes The Sun. Magical Mystery Doors also enhances the audience experience with a captivating visual presentation. Modern video screens and a stunning array of lighting allow this act to create an environment where the music comes to life.

Chicago Total Access is a music group made up of 10 talented musicians which all grew up listening to the music of the 60s and 70s. Their group is dedicated to the music of the American rock band “Chicago”. There is no other American Rock n Roll band with horns that has influenced more musicians, is loved by millions of people worldwide and has become such a deep part of Americana as the band Chicago. Since 1967, 57 years of sold-out concerts, millions of record sales and legions of cheering fans worldwide Chicago is still going strong in 2024. The members of Chicago Total Access have attempted to recreate a slice of the timeless musical catalog of Chicago as well as stay true to the spirit of the original recordings.

Another Tequila Sunrise has been performing to sell-out crowds across the country for nearly twenty years. The Premier Eagles tribute show celebrates the band’s rich musical heritage – from their pioneering, So-Cal country rock fusion, through their years of hard-hitting social commentary, to their emergence as America’s best-selling rock n’ roll institution. ATS offers a variety of presentation options, including complete album sets, solo material from Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and the late Glenn Frey, and acoustic sets, featuring Eagles classics, many performed as they were originally written. The December 29 Sunday performance is a matinee show at 2:00 p.m.

