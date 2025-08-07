MRS. DOUBTFIRE and More Set for Emerson Colonial Theatre Fall 2025 Line-Up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Emerson Colonial Theatre, an ATG Entertainment venue, will offer an eclectic mix of events this fall. The season will feature two inspiring and uplifting musicals: Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the beloved film and presented by Broadway In Boston, and the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, and more!



2025 Fall Line-Up Includes:



MRS. DOUBTFIRE

September 9 – 21 | Presented by Broadway In Boston



Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Boston in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.



*** ASL-Interpreted, audio-described, and open-captioned performances available. Closed captions, provided by GalaPro, are available for all performances. ***





COCOMELON: SING-A-LONG LIVE

Special Mid-Week Matinee!

Wednesday, September 24 at 2pm



CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE is the perfect way to make memories you’ll cherish for years to come! Join Ms. Appleberry, JJ, Cody, Nina and Cece for a lively Melon Patch musical adventure in this exciting touring production. This interactive live show brings CoComelon’s vibrant world to life, inviting families to sing, dance, and play together. With beloved characters, delightful surprises, and favorite songs like “Wheels on the Bus,” “Animal Dance,” and “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” it’s a celebration of connection and childhood wonder. Don’t miss the chance to share the magic of your child’s very first live show!



THEE PHANTOM & THE ILLHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Thursday, September 25 at 8pm



When was the last time you witnessed strings, horns, and piano at a hip-hop concert? Add to that a party-rocking DJ, a soul-stirring female vocalist, and a fire-breathing MC, and it is still a fraction of what you'll see when you catch Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra in action!



Combining the raw energy and passion of hip-hop with the beautiful sounds of orchestral accompaniment, The Illharmonic is just the third hip-hop group to headline their own performance at famed Carnegie Hall.



JESUS “AGUAJE” RAMOS & THE BUENA VISTA ORCHESTRA

Friday, September 26 at 8pm



Buena Vista Orchestra, under the direction of famed Cuban trombonist, composer, arranger and musical director, Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos, and featuring key players from throughout the history of The Buena Vista Social Club, continues the legacy of the legendary group with an exciting new stage production and repertoire pulled from the greatest hits (many of which Ramos composed) and deep-dive cuts.



AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT

Saturday, September 27 at 3pm & 8pm | Back by popular demand!

The 20th Anniversary Tour of Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert combines a breathtaking live orchestral performance with a two-hour visual journey through fan-favorite moments from the animated series, all shown on a full-size cinema screen. This special edition also features new surprises, inviting fans to experience the story in a new light, with creative touches made just for this performance.



AN EVENING WITH SAMIN NOSRAT

Sunday, September 28 at 7pm | Back by popular demand!



Spend an uplifting evening with Samin Nosrat as she discusses her new book, Good Things. Samin will share stories around the inspiration for the cookbook, her development and selection of the recipes, and the culinary rituals she shares with close friends. In an evening about creativity and connection, Samin will remind us how cooking can not only nourish our bodies but also satiate our desire for kinship and community. This special event will be hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway.



THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour with Barry Bostwick

Wednesday, October 1 at 7pm | Back by popular demand!



Join the original 'Brad Majors' – Barry Bostwick – for a screening of the unedited movie with a live shadow cast (Boston’s own The Full Body Cast), audience participation, a costume contest, and more! There are two V.I.P. opportunities available: a meet & greet with Barry Bostwick himself and a unique, unforgettable Rocky Horror-themed after party following the show



MACBETH

October 10 – 12 | Presented by Boston Lyric Opera



Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy becomes a psychological and supernatural battleground. Seduced by a coven of witches’ promises, a power-hungry couple claw their way to the throne – only to find their ambition twisted into madness. Their ruthless ascent is scored by Giuseppe Verdi’s career-defining music, where hissing prophecies and thunderous guilt collide. Conducted by David Angus and directed by Steven Maler, this is opera at its most thrilling: a blazing, bloodstained descent into paranoia and fate’s cruel grip.



GIPSY KINGS FEATURING NICOLAS REYES

Tuesday, October 14 at 7:30pm



Nicolas Reyes has been the leader and co-founder of The Gipsy Kings for well over 30 years. In the past three decades, they have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide.



30 years is an eternity in pop music but the story of The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes has the depth to endure. Theirs is a music that extends through generations, to the sounds of their ancestors – Spanish Romani people who fled the Catalonia region during the Spanish Civil War – and reflects the vibrantly eclectic and peripatetic history of the gitanos.

IL DIVO BY CANDLELIGHT

Friday, October 17 at 8pm



For over 20 years, Il Divo has embodied the power of music, brotherhood, and artistic evolution. Since their debut in 2004, the iconic quartet - formed today with Urs Bühler (tenor, Switzerland), Sébastien Izambard (tenor, France), David Miller (tenor, USA), and Steven LaBrie (baritone, USA) – have redefined classical crossover, captivating audiences worldwide with their breathtaking vocals and electrifying performances.



Il Divo By Candlelight will take audiences on a journey through two decades of romance, heartache, and joy, weaving their greatest musical triumphs into an unforgettable evening. They will be joined by Phoenix-based string trio Simply Three, who will also open the shows.



EBI

Friday, October 18 at 8pm | Presented by ATB Productions



A true legend in the world of Persia n music, Ebi’s voice has transcended borders and generations – and now Boston audiences have the rare opportunity to experience his artistry in person.



Audiences can expect a thoughtfully curated performance, featuring Ebi’s most beloved anthems as well as newer songs that have quickly become staples in his live shows. From moments of quiet reflection to sweeping choruses sung in unison, this concert will be a powerful journey through music and meaning.



TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

October 24 – 26 | 5 Performances Only!





An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.



*** Closed captions, provided by GalaPro, are available for all performances. ***



CLUE: THE MOVIE

40th Anniversary Screening Hosted by Lesley Ann Warren

Friday, October 31 at 8pm



Join the original “Miss Scarlet” – Oscar nominee & Golden Globe winner Lesley Ann Warren – as she hosts a screening of the cult cinema hit Clue. Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits to blackmailing his visitors. These guests, who have been given aliases, are Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet (Warren), Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, and Col. Mustard. When Boddy turns up murdered, all are suspects, and together they try to figure out who is the killer. V.I.P. meet & greet tickets are available to meet Lesley Ann Warren herself and have a photo opportunity.



THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael

Saturday, November 1 at 2pm & 8pm | Back by popular demand!



The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound of George Michael while telling his story — from the early hits from Wham! through to his illustrious solo career. As one of the biggest international stars of our time, this concert-style show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.



TWILIGHT IN CONCERT

Sunday, November 2 at 2pm & 7pm



Experience the legendary romance saga with this epic film-to-concert event – featuring the original movie accompanied by a sensational live band on stage and an enchanting candlelit atmosphere. Twilight In Concert offers a unique opportunity for fans to relive the story that started it all in a cinematic live experience like no other.



HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

November 9 – December 20



It’s time to believe in magic! Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to Boston. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play.



When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all – with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. It’s a “marvel of imagination” (The New York Times) that will “leave you wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).



*** ASL-Interpreted and audio-described performances available. Closed captions, provided by GalaPro, are available for all performances. ***