MOBY DICK, LITTLE AMAL, and More Set for ArtsEmerson's 2023/24 Season

ArtsEmerson has announced its 2023/24 Season, featuring eight live theatrical events. The new season continues ArtsEmerson's commitment to international work and artists who boldly celebrate our differences, reflect the vital diversity of our city, and deepen our connection to each other.

The 23/24 Season consists of eight in-person events: Little Amal (Amir Nizar Zuabi), We Are The Land (The Wampanoag Nation), The Book of Life (Volcano Theatre), The Real James Bond… Was Dominican (DNAWORKS), Moby Dick (Plexus Polaire), Duel Reality (The 7 Fingers), Mrs. Krishnan's Party (Indian Ink Theatre Company), and Book of Mountains and Seas (Beth Morrison Projects).

“I am very excited about the upcoming 2023-2024 season, which continues our rich tradition of celebrating narratives from around the world,” says ArtsEmerson Executive Director David C. Howse. “With our ongoing commitment to presenting stories that authentically represent diverse experiences and cultures, we are privileged to champion boundary-pushing artists whose works fearlessly push the boundaries of theater. Through their thought-provoking works, these artists challenge our assumptions and provide transformative experiences that allow us to deepen our understanding of ourselves and others in new and profound ways.”

“This season in many ways is about relationships—our relationship with our history, our relationship to land, and our relationship to the 'other',” says ArtsEmerson Director of Special Programming Ronee Penoi. “I'm delighted that this season welcomes so many perspectives from around the globe, reminding us of our connectedness, and how much we have to learn from one another. And, this season we continue the critical work of re-storying. Re-storying means re-writing our shared story—our American history, our mythology, our values—that tell us who we are. If we want to change the world, we have to change our story. We're thrilled to welcome these outstanding artists to lead the way.”

23/24 ArtsEmerson Season Packages

ArtsEmerson Season Packages are available for purchase now, providing the public with access to the best seats at the best prices. Package buyers save up to 40% on the cost of single tickets, and packages start at just $99 for four shows. Priority access is also available now to those wishing to purchase a group of 10+ tickets for any single performance.

ArtsEmerson's 23/24 Season will kick off with a special event on September 7, 2023, by welcoming Little Amal to Boston after a journey of more than 5,000 miles across over 13 countries. Little Amal, which has appeared on The View and PBS NewsHour, is a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child that has caught the attention of millions of people worldwide and has brought awareness to the plight of thousands of children who are currently fleeing their war-torn homelands. Upon her arrival in each new location, Little Amal is met with “Events of Welcome” – community-created events that are authentic to local communities and designed to uplift and inspire the people around her. The location of Little Amal's ArtsEmerson appearance will be announced later this summer and the event will be free and open to all.

Later that month, Friday & Saturday, September 29 & 30, 2023, is the U.S. Premiere of We Are The Land, the story of four centuries of the Wampanoag People in a beautiful dramatic pageant filled with song, dance, and spoken word. The Wampanoag People have been stewarding their land for over 10,000 years across several eastern states, including Massachusetts. After colonization, their voice was silenced. In We Are The Land, audiences hear directly from Wampanoag people telling their story of their relationship to the soil, how it was taken away, and how the nation has re-established themselves in a way that both honors their ancestors and looks toward the future.

In 2019, a group of Rwandan and Canadian artists came together in Kigali to develop a show about recovery from trauma. Combining original music, an extraordinary collection of letters written by ordinary Rwandans, the wisdom of Kiki Katese, and a story about talking animals, the profound result is called The Book of Life which arrives at ArtsEmerson October 18 – 22, 2023. The Book of Life offers real, tangible hope, unlocking life after trauma, and finding a humane way forward.

Later in the fall, from November 8 – 12, 2023, comes The Real James Bond…Was Dominican, a one-of-a-kind show that reveals what happens when a James Bond-obsessed Dominican boy in Queens finds out that the real James Bond was Dominican. Learning that Bond creator Ian Flemming drew upon the life and career of Porfirio Rubirosa—a Dominican diplomat, international polo champion, race-car driver, and pilot—to develop the classic 007 character, performer Christopher Rivas set out on a quest to learn everything about the man.

2024 will kick-off with Moby Dick, a classic story told anew in this radiant visual feast from January 23 – 28, 2024. Herman Melville's immeasurably influential novel is brought to life in this radiant stage production featuring seven actors, fifty puppets, video projections, a drowned orchestra and a life-sized whale. Renowned director Yngvild Aspeli stages this eye-popping visual adaptation of Melville's classic book with the help of the endlessly inventive Norwegian theater company, Plexus Polaire.

From February 7 – 18, 2024 is the triumphant return of The 7 Fingers with Duel Reality, an acrobatic tour-de-force inspired by the star-crossed tale of the Montagues and Capulets. This will be the circus troupe's 7th show to come to ArtsEmerson stages; past productions by The 7 Fingers in Boston include Passengers (2019), Reversible (2017), Cuisine & Confessions (2016/17), Traces (2014/15), Sequence 8 (2012/13) and PSY (2010/11).

From March 27 – April 7, 2024, Mrs. Krishnan is throwing an immersive, theatrical party like no other and everyone is invited. From Indian Ink Theatre Company comes Mrs. Krishnan's Party, an utterly disarming new comedy that celebrates life, death, and rebirth. Mrs. Krishnan is renting an apartment to larger-than-life DJ, James. James has invited a few friends into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan's corner shop as a special surprise to celebrate Onam—an ancient Hindu festival of Kerala that celebrates rice harvest—and the return home of her son. But when dozens and dozens of strangers turn up (the audience), Mrs. K has no choice but to throw the party of her life! This is an immersive experience like no other; join the party with music, dancing, and more. Watch as the cast juggles cooking, music, and welcoming guests in an unfolding drama where no two performances are ever the same.

The 23/24 Season closes out April 19 – 21, 2024 with Book of Mountains and Seas, a daring, new work by award-winning composer Huang Ruo and MacArthur Fellow puppeteer/artist Basil Twist. In this pitch perfect collaboration, the show takes on ancient Chinese creation myths—first transcribed in the 4th Century BC—which are strikingly relevant to our current climate change emergency. An ensemble of massive puppets, as beautiful as they are intimidating, and the chorus of Ars Nova Copenhagen harness music and a stunning visual tableaux to offer a portrait of the natural world and our vital, yet tenuous, relationship to it.

Commitment to Film and Engagement Programming

The 23/24 Season will continue ArtsEmerson's mission of using the expanded programming of film offerings, screening events both in person at the Emerson Paramount Center's state-of-the-art Bright Family Screening Room, and online with on-demand content streamed in the virtual venue. Film programming will include narrative and documentary work screened as part of Shared Stories (in partnership with Boston Asian American Film Festival, CineFest Latino Boston, and Roxbury International Film Festival) and Projecting Connections: Chinese American Experiences (in partnership with Boston Asian American Film Festival).

ArtsEmerson will also continue its longstanding partnerships with many of New England's premiere film festivals, hosting screenings of Boston Asian American Film Festival, CineFest Latino Boston, Roxbury International Film Festival, and Wicked Queer: the Boston LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

The Play Reading Book Club, a dynamic theatre literacy and community education program that provides unique and radical access to scripts, artists, and conversations, will also be returning for ArtsEmerson's thirteenth season. PRBC will take place at the Roxbury branch of Boston Public Library and other neighborhood locations and following successful reimagining of these gatherings to take place virtually over the past year, there will also be opportunities to join and participate in virtual clubs during the 23/24 Season.

ArtsEmerson's mission is not only to present extraordinary artists and performances from around the world, but to engage diverse multi-generational Boston audiences in thinking and talking about issues that address the concerns and challenges of the contemporary moment. Art is the prompt, and conversation is the point. The 23/24 Season will include signature ArtsEmerson The Point events. ArtsEmerson will also continue to use its public-facing platforms – venue marquees, email communications, social media networks and its online journal, ArtsEmersonBlog.org, to expand public discourse around topics of urgency to our city, our nation, and our world.

Specific programming and scheduling for these and additional civic engagement activities will be announced at a later date.

September 7, 2023

Little Amal

Little Amal-Amir Nizar Zuabi, Sarah Loader

Special Event

Location TBD

After a journey of more than 5,000 miles across over 13 countries, Little Amal, a global symbol of human rights, will be welcomed to Boston this fall.

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10 year old Syrian refugee child, has caught the attention of millions of people worldwide and has brought awareness to the plight of thousands of children who are currently fleeing their war-torn homelands. Upon her arrival in each new location, Little Amal is met with “Events of Welcome” – community-created events that are authentic to local communities and designed to uplift and inspire the people around her. Experience the magic of Amal's walk of freedom when we welcome her to our city in this very special event.

September 29 – 30, 2023

We Are The Land

The Wampanoag Nation

Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre

The Wampanoag people have been stewarding their land for over 10,000 years across several eastern states, including Massachusetts. After colonization, their voice was silenced. We Are The Land is part pageant, part play, where audiences will hear directly from Wampanoag people telling their story of their relationship to the soil, how it was taken away, and how the nation has re-established themselves in a way that both honors their ancestors and looks toward the future.

Working with a group of Wampanoag artists, actors, and storytellers, Roxbury resident and member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, Siobhan Brown alongside Hartman Dietz have brought this incredible event to fruition. After its World Premiere in Plymouth, UK, We Are the Land comes to Boston for a very special two performance engagement.

October 18 – 22, 2023

The Book of Life

Volcano Theatre

Emerson Paramount Center – Robert J. Orchard Stage

In 2019, a group of Rwandan and Canadian artists came together in Kigali to develop a show about recovery from trauma. Combining original music, an extraordinary collection of letters written by ordinary Rwandans, the wisdom of Kiki Katese, and a story about talking animals, the profound result is called The Book of Life.

As Kiki Katese explains: “We still have the possibility of undoing the genocide in some small way, to bridge the hole that's been left, not with bones or the clothes they wore when they died, but with their lives. The dinners. The lovers. The dates. The joy. How do we undo the un-undoable? We let them live again.”

At a time when our world is racked with tragedy, hatred and struggle, The Book of Life offers real, tangible hope, unlocking life after trauma, and finding a humane way forward. Join us this fall for this remarkable show with its sights set on a more just and peaceful future.

November 8 – 12, 2023

The Real James Bond…Was Dominican

DNAWORKS

Emerson Paramount Center – Robert J. Orchard Stage

What happens when a James Bond-obsessed Dominican boy in Queens (who won't go anywhere without his nerf gun), finds out that the real James Bond was Dominican? Learning that Bond creator Ian Flemming drew upon the life and career of Porfirio Rubirosa—a Dominican diplomat, international polo champion, race-car driver, and pilot—to develop the classic 007 character, performer Christopher Rivas set out on a quest to learn everything about the man.

Join Chris as he digs deeper into the world of Bond, its inspiration, and what it meant to him growing up in Queens. Before Connery and Craig, there was Rubirosa. Don't miss the Boston premiere of The Real James Bond…Was Dominican.

January 23 – 28, 2024

Moby Dick

Plexus Polaire

Emerson Paramount Center – Robert J. Orchard Stage

Herman Melville's immeasurably influential novel is brought to life in this radiant stage production featuring seven actors, fifty puppets, video projections, a drowned orchestra and a life-sized whale. Renowned director Yngvild Aspeli stages this eye-popping visual adaptation of Melville's classic book with the help of the endlessly inventive Norwegian theater company, Plexus Polaire.

Moby Dick is, on its surface, the simple tale of a whaling expedition, but the story's haunting themes of unparalleled obsession lead us all to question the unexplained mysteries of life and of the human heart. In this groundbreaking production, the classic is reborn with a freshness and urgency that makes it truly unforgettable.

February 7 – 18, 2024

Duel Reality

The 7 Fingers

Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre

Welcome to Circus on a whole new theatrical level. The 7 Fingers' reputation and fandom in Boston has grown with each stunning production they've previously brought to ArtsEmerson. . Now, the globally beloved contemporary Circus troupe brings their 7th show to our stages, an epic love story that echoes Romeo & Juliet and will dazzle the senses and stir the heart.

Competition can be playful at times, but it can also be dangerously serious. Is it a game? Is it a war? Is it love? Duel Reality has all the answers.

March 27 – April 7, 2024

Mrs. Krishnan's Party

Indian Ink Theatre Company

Emerson Paramount Center – Jackie Liebergott Black Box

Mrs. Krishnan is renting an apartment to larger-than-life DJ, James. James has invited a few friends into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan's corner shop as a special surprise to celebrate Onam—an ancient Hindu festival of Kerala that celebrates rice harvest—and the return home of her son. But when dozens and dozens of strangers turn up (you, the audience), Mrs. K has no choice but to throw the party of her life! This is an immersive experience like no other; join the party with music, dancing, and more. Watch as the cast juggles cooking, music, and welcoming guests in an unfolding drama where no two performances are ever the same. Performers Kalyani Nagarajan and Justin Rogers have reviewers and audiences singing their praises and leaping to their feet in appreciation at the end of the party.

From Indian Ink Theatre Company comes this utterly disarming new comedy that celebrates life, death, and rebirth. It's joyous. It's heart-warming. It's Mrs. Krishnan's Party.

April 19 – 21, 2024

Book of Mountains and Seas

Beth Morrison Projects

Emerson Paramount Center – Robert J. Orchard Stage

Book of Mountains and Seas is a daring, new work by award-winning composer Huang Ruo and MacArthur Fellow puppeteer/artist Basil Twist. In this pitch perfect collaboration, the show takes on ancient Chinese creation myths—first transcribed in the 4th Century BC—which are strikingly relevant to our current climate change emergency. An ensemble of massive puppets, as beautiful as they are intimidating, and the chorus of Ars Nova Copenhagen harness music and a stunning visual tableaux to offer a portrait of the natural world and our vital, yet tenuous, relationship to it.

Basil Twist is a third-generation puppeteer and object theater artist, renowned globally for his visionary adaptations of opera, dance, and theater. Chinese-born American composer Huang Ruo has been called “one of the world's leading young composers” and was formerly Composer in Residence at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.