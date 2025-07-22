MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and More to be Presented at Theatre Workshop Of Nantucket Summer Season

The summer season also features Buyer & Cellar.
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket is in full swing with two productions this summer! Learn more about the company's summer season here!
Brought to life under the direction of Tony nominee Hunter Foster, this toe-tapping musical recreates the famed December 1956 jam session at Sun Records. TWN's all-star actor-musicians deliver:
Issac Foley – Brother Jay (bass)
Ross Griffin – Sam Phillips
Joe Hebel – Elvis Presley
Mike Lucchetti – Fluke (drums)
Mia Massaro – Dyanne
Sean McGibbon – Jerry Lee Lewis
Michael Potter – Johnny Cash
Chris Wren – Carl Perkins
Experience live renditions of “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more.
This sharp-witted one-man show stars returning favorite Robbie Simpson, fresh from Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, and is directed by Colin Hanlon, known for Broadway’s Rent, national-tour Wicked, and TV’s Modern Family and Submissions Only. The play, by Jonathan Tolins, takes you into Barbra Streisand’s imaginary Malibu basement boutique—evoking laughter and surprise with its witty exploration of fame’s quirks.
Robbie Simpson
Simpson returns to Nantucket after a celebrated run in Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks. With his dynamic performance, he promises to captivate audiences in the hilarious and inventive world of Buyer & Cellar.
Colin Hanlon
Hanlon brings a breadth of experience, from Broadway shows like Rent, Falsettos, and Wicked’s national tour, to TV roles in Modern Family, Difficult People, and The Sinner. He’s also an accomplished producer and star of the web series Submissions Only.
Million Dollar Quartet | Now–August 23
Buyer & Cellar | July 25–August 15
Venue: Bennett Hall
Videos