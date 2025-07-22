 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and More to be Presented at Theatre Workshop Of Nantucket Summer Season

The summer season also features Buyer & Cellar.

By: Jul. 22, 2025
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and More to be Presented at Theatre Workshop Of Nantucket Summer Season Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Theatre Workshop of Nantucket is in full swing with two productions this summer! Learn more about the company's summer season here!

Million Dollar Quartet — Now playing through August 23

Brought to life under the direction of Tony nominee Hunter Foster, this toe-tapping musical recreates the famed December 1956 jam session at Sun Records. TWN's all-star actor-musicians deliver:

Issac Foley – Brother Jay (bass)
Ross Griffin – Sam Phillips
Joe Hebel – Elvis Presley
Mike Lucchetti – Fluke (drums)
Mia Massaro – Dyanne
Sean McGibbon – Jerry Lee Lewis
Michael Potter – Johnny Cash
Chris Wren – Carl Perkins
Experience live renditions of “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Buyer & Cellar — Opening July 25 through August 15

This sharp-witted one-man show stars returning favorite Robbie Simpson, fresh from Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, and is directed by Colin Hanlon, known for Broadway’s Rent, national-tour Wicked, and TV’s Modern Family and Submissions Only. The play, by Jonathan Tolins, takes you into Barbra Streisand’s imaginary Malibu basement boutique—evoking laughter and surprise with its witty exploration of fame’s quirks.

SPOTLIGHT ON TALENT

Robbie Simpson
Simpson returns to Nantucket after a celebrated run in Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks. With his dynamic performance, he promises to captivate audiences in the hilarious and inventive world of Buyer & Cellar.

Colin Hanlon
Hanlon brings a breadth of experience, from Broadway shows like Rent, Falsettos, and Wicked’s national tour, to TV roles in Modern Family, Difficult People, and The Sinner. He’s also an accomplished producer and star of the web series Submissions Only.

TICKET & SHOW INFORMATION

Million Dollar Quartet | Now–August 23
Buyer & Cellar | July 25–August 15
Venue: Bennett Hall




Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos