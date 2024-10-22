MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN Announced At Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Merrimack Repertory Theatre will bring Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein by David Catlin to life. This chilling classic plays November 8th through November 24th at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is produced in partnership with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.

"It’s a no-brainer: Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" is a must-see this spooky season. With its electrifying performances, stunning design, and powerful storytelling, it’s alive with Broadway-caliber magic." - Liz Eichler from the League of Cincinnati Theatres

Join us for an electrifying performance that brings this chilling classic ghost story to life. David Catlin’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein elucidates not only the fictional story of the novel, but also the true events of how the book came to be written. Brace yourself for an adventure into the heart of darkness with this fresh interpretation of the legendary tale. As the theater darkens, you will find yourself questioning: what makes us monsters? Whether you’re a longtime fan of Mary Shelley’s work or discovering the story for the first time, this production offers an incredible mix of love, laughter, and thrilling moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss this extraordinary theatrical experience that walks the line between good and evil.

“Frankenstein has lasted the test of time because of its big questions about life and the nature of humanity. "We look forward to sharing this classic with MRT audiences and local students as part of our student matinee program,” says Courtney Sale, Nancy Donahue Executive Artistic Director.

Director Brian Isaac Phillips, (Cincinatti Shakespeare Company’s Producing Artistic Director and CEO) says "If you’re a fan of the novel, if you’re a fan of the classic Boris Karloff film, if you’re a fan of the Kenneth Branagh film, whichever version you like there’s something that you’re going to see that is new and exciting in this story - in this adaptation. So, anybody that's ever been a fan or anyone who thinks they’d like to know more about Frankenstein and his monster this is the version for them”

Frankenstein features an ensemble cast of five actors playing multiple roles. The show features John Patrick Hayden, Jasimine Bouldin, Alexis Bronkovic, Jay Wade, and Billy Chace. Additional credits include Brian Isaac Phillips as Director, Scenic Designer Sam Reno, Costume Designer Rainy Edwards, Lighting Designer Jeff Adelberg, Sound Designer Zach Bennett, Projections Designer Robert Carlton Stimmel, and Stage Manager Elena Ring.

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is produced in partnership with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, initially built and rehearsed in Cincinnati, OH, before this run at MRT. Founded in 1993, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company (CSC) is a professional, resident ensemble theater bringing Shakespeare and the classics to life for all. Led by Producing Artistic Director and CEO Brian Isaac Phillips, CSC produces nine plays annually at the 262-seat Otto M. Budig Theater in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. CSC also has robust education and community outreach programs that reach young people and audiences in the states of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Producing productions in partnership like this is cost-effective, helping theaters streamline operations, maximize budgets, and deliver high-quality performances to a wider audience.

Tickets for Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein are available now on mrt.org, as well as by contacting the Enterprise Bank Office at 978-654-4678 or box_office@mrt.org. Other discounts are also available including student discount ticket prices of $15 to any show, in person, by phone, or online. For Middlesex Community College (MCC) and UML students, $10 tickets are available with Student ID proof required for ticket pickup. For further information, visit www.mrt.org/discountsandevents or contact the Enterprise Bank Office.

After witnessing the thrills and chills of Frankenstein, don’t forget to come back and see Lowell’s Holiday Tradition, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens and adapted by Courtney Sale. Follow along the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and many of your favorite characters, on a journey of time to relearn the true meaning of Christmas and why passing along the yuletide spirit is so important. We are overjoyed that Karen MacDonald will return for a third year to reprise her role as Ebeneezer Scrooge. This heart-warming show returns to the MRT’s theatre starting December 11th through December 29th.

