News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN Announced At Merrimack Repertory Theatre

This chilling classic plays November 8th through November 24th at  the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall. 

By: Oct. 22, 2024
MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN Announced At Merrimack Repertory Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Merrimack Repertory Theatre will bring Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein by David Catlin to life. This chilling classic plays November 8th through November 24th at  the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is produced in partnership  with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. 

LATEST NEWS

Tony-Winner Beth Leavel To Appear At Franklin Performing Arts Company Gala
NEC Jazz Orchestra and the Ken Schaphorst Big Band to Appear In Concert at The Regattabar
MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN Announced At Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Mellon Foundation Awards $1.25m To New Music USA's Next Jazz Legacy

"It’s a no-brainer: Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" is a must-see this spooky season. With its electrifying  performances, stunning design, and powerful storytelling, it’s alive with Broadway-caliber magic." - Liz Eichler from the League of Cincinnati Theatres 

Join us for an electrifying performance that brings this chilling classic ghost story to life. David Catlin’s  adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein elucidates not only the fictional story of the novel, but also the  true events of how the book came to be written. Brace yourself for an adventure into the heart of darkness  with this fresh interpretation of the legendary tale. As the theater darkens, you will find yourself  questioning: what makes us monsters? Whether you’re a longtime fan of Mary Shelley’s work or  discovering the story for the first time, this production offers an incredible mix of love, laughter, and  thrilling moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss this extraordinary theatrical  experience that walks the line between good and evil. 

“Frankenstein has lasted the test of time because of its big questions about life and the nature of  humanity. "We look forward to sharing this classic with MRT audiences and local students as part of our  student matinee program,” says Courtney Sale, Nancy Donahue Executive Artistic Director.  

Director Brian Isaac Phillips, (Cincinatti Shakespeare Company’s Producing Artistic Director and CEO)  says "If you’re a fan of the novel, if you’re a fan of the classic Boris Karloff film, if you’re a fan of the  Kenneth Branagh film, whichever version you like there’s something that you’re going to see that is new  and exciting in this story - in this adaptation. So, anybody that's ever been a fan or anyone who thinks  they’d like to know more about Frankenstein and his monster this is the version for them”

Frankenstein features an ensemble cast of five actors playing multiple roles. The show features John  Patrick Hayden, Jasimine Bouldin, Alexis Bronkovic, Jay Wade, and Billy Chace. Additional credits  include Brian Isaac Phillips as Director, Scenic Designer Sam Reno, Costume Designer Rainy Edwards,  Lighting Designer Jeff Adelberg, Sound Designer Zach Bennett, Projections Designer Robert Carlton  Stimmel, and Stage Manager Elena Ring. 

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is produced in partnership with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, initially  built and rehearsed in Cincinnati, OH, before this run at MRT. Founded in 1993, Cincinnati Shakespeare  Company (CSC) is a professional, resident ensemble theater bringing Shakespeare and the classics to life  for all. Led by Producing Artistic Director and CEO Brian Isaac Phillips, CSC produces nine plays  annually at the 262-seat Otto M. Budig Theater in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. CSC also  has robust education and community outreach programs that reach young people and audiences in the  states of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Producing productions in partnership like this is cost-effective,  helping theaters streamline operations, maximize budgets, and deliver high-quality performances to a  wider audience. 

Tickets for Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein are available now on mrt.org, as well as by contacting the  Enterprise Bank Office at 978-654-4678 or box_office@mrt.org. Other discounts are also available  including student discount ticket prices of $15 to any show, in person, by phone, or online. For Middlesex  Community College (MCC) and UML students, $10 tickets are available with Student ID proof required  for ticket pickup. For further information, visit www.mrt.org/discountsandevents or contact the Enterprise  Bank Office. 

After witnessing the thrills and chills of Frankenstein, don’t forget to come back and see Lowell’s  Holiday Tradition, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens and adapted by Courtney Sale. Follow along  the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and many of your favorite characters, on a journey of time to  relearn the true meaning of Christmas and why passing along the yuletide spirit is so important. We are  overjoyed that Karen MacDonald will return for a third year to reprise her role as Ebeneezer Scrooge.  This heart-warming show returns to the MRT’s theatre starting December 11th through December 29th.  




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos