Liz Longley Returns To Club Passim Next Month

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Liz Longley, who got her start in Boston, will return to Club Passim on August 24 to perform the songs that have defined her career. Her new EP, It's Me Again, features acoustic remakes of career-defining songs like "When You've Got Trouble" and "Bad Habit". Notably, among the revisited songs is “Unraveling,” a track that previously earned Longley the prestigious Broadcast Music, Inc. John Lennon Scholarship Award. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Longley began her recording career while attending the Berklee College of Music. Somewhere in the Middle, her self-released debut album, was recorded while she was still a student. In 2009, Longley garnered first place in the Rocky Mountain Folk Fest Songwriter Showcase, and was co-winner of the Mountain Stage New Song Contest.

Later, Longley won three prestigious songwriting competitions: the Broadcast Music, Inc John Lennon Songwriting Scholarship Competition, the International Acoustic Music Awards, and the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. She also recorded her sophomore effort, Hot Loose Wire, which featured two of her award-winning songs as well as a cover of Van Morrison's "Moondance"; it was picked up by Sirius XM programming executives for regular rotation.

The Berklee grad worked alongside 5-time Grammy-nominated producer, Paul Moak, on her much awaited sixth album, Funeral For my Past. The journey of her self-release made music industry headlines when her devoted fan base raised over $150,000 to help her purchase the rights to and independently release the album. Longley became the #4 most funded solo female musicians in Kickstarter history.

Her music has garnered attention on TV through features on ABC's Switched at Birth, NY Med, MTV's Scream: The TV Series, and Lifetime's Army Wives.

Liz Longley plays at Club Passim on August 24 at 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Tickets are $30 and available at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

