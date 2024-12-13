Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT to be Presented at Barrington Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barrington Stage Company's 025 season will feature a new production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s classic musical Camelot. The production, which is now on sale with a season subscription, will be presented on the Boyd-Quinson Stage with performances beginning June 25, 2025.



Directed by Mr. Paul, the production is based on his acclaimed 2018 staging for Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. Peter Marks, Washington Post, hailed that production as “a smartly handled Camelot that allows us to think about the goodwill and ideas that a great leader can spread — and to hope for times of happily-ever-aftering yet to come.”



Alan Paul commented, “In a world where division outweighs unity, Camelot remains an eternal reminder of what we attain when we aspire to common ideals of justice, honor, and hope. In addition to the compelling love triangle at the center of this classic musical, Lerner and Loewe also explored the concept of democracy. So, this production is more than a revival of an Arthurian legend – it's an opportunity to imagine a better world where ideals of community, integrity, and compassion rise above the hurts of the moment. I feel that is the kind of inspiration we all need.”

Come along for a journey into the captivating realm of noble knights, mystical lands, and the legendary King Arthur. With the weight of the world on his shoulders, the boy who became a king searches for the courage and strength to bring his new kingdom to its fullest potential. During his quest, he discovers what it truly means to lead and how to choose hope in the darkest of times. Featuring Lerner & Loewe classics like “C’est Moi,” I Loved You Once in Silence,” and “If Ever I Would Leave You,” this beloved crown jewel of Broadway’s Golden Age will shine again under the direction of BSC’s Alan Paul.



Photo credit: Scott Suchman

