LatinX Music Group Sol y Canto's 30th Anniversary Concert Will Be Held in September at the Crystal Ballroom

Passim will present award-winning Pan-Latin Music music ensemble Sol y Canto at the Crystal Ballroom in Somerville on September 21st. Led by Puerto Rican/Argentine singer and percussionist Rosi Amador and New Mexican guitarist and composer Brian Amador, and joined by special guests from Argentina and Puerto Rico, Sol y Canto will celebrate not only their 30th anniversary but also the release of their new album En tu órbita (In Your Orbit).

For three decades, Sol y Canto has been crafting their unique blend of socially conscious, acoustic pan-Latin music and poetry. Inspired by the Latin American nueva canción movement, their songs address contemporary and timeless themes in musical settings replete with surprises. They can make you dance, laugh, cry and sigh within the span of a few songs.

To commemorate their 30-year trajectory, the group has recorded a studio album of all-new material that looks within and without to present a collection of songs of breathtaking depth and disarming simplicity. Sol y Canto will perform selections from En tu órbita (In Your Orbit) which will be released the preceding day (Friday, September 20th.) Like previous Sol y Canto recordings, the album takes the listener through a variety of Latin American and Caribbean musical styles, suffused with jazz and contemporary folk flavors, their trademark vocal harmonies and lush guitar. But long-time fans will also notice new textural and harmonic nuances in the subtle, powerful tenderness of the group’s mature sound.

The evening will feature the Sol y Canto quintet, including upright bassist Keala Kaumeheiwa, wind instrumentalist Paul Lieberman and cellist/vocalist Queralt Giralt Soler. For this special concert, the ensemble will be joined by two beloved former Sol y Canto musicians: Argentine saxophonist Bernardo Monk, renowned in his home country as a pioneer in bringing the alto saxophone into contemporary tango music; and Alan del Castillo from Puerto Rico, who will add his exquisite tenor voice and Central American ocarinas (clay flutes) to the celebration.

Club Passim presents Sol y Canto’s 30th Anniversary Concert on September 21 at 7:30 pm at The Crystal Ballroom. Tickets are $25-$30 and available at crystalballroomboston.org. The Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre is located at 55 Davis Square, Somerville, MA 02144.

