LET’S SING TAYLOR - A LIVE BAND EXPERIENCE Comes to Indian Ranch This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Let’s Sing Taylor - A Live Band Experience is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA this summer on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, February 1st at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $20 through February 7th, while supplies last.

Let’s Sing Taylor - A Live Band Experience - is the ultimate tribute to the music of Taylor Swift. They can show you incredible things, including the most faithful and lively covers of Queen Taylor’s expansive and sacred catalog. Taking the country by storm, they’re bringing the communal experience of celebrating Taylor’s music in a live setting to Swifties near and far. So, let the games begin. Calling all Swifties to sing your hearts out and sport your Taylor inspired attire.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Tesla on June 1st, Get The Led Out on June 6th, Little River Band on July 6th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 3rd, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th. More shows will be announced soon.

Comments