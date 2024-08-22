Juan Fernando Velasco to Play City Winery Boston in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer/songwriter Juan Fernando Velasco, a preeminent figure in Ecuadorian pop music, will celebrate 25 years of his solo career at City Winery Boston on September 15. Performing in “one of Boston’s best live music clubs,” Velasco’s En Primer Plano (Close Up) tour will be in the perfect spot to deliver a “close up” performance for his fans.

Tickets are on sale now at citywinery.com.



With two Latin Grammy nominations, an Emmy Award, and an impressive collection of gold and platinum records, this acclaimed Ecuadorian artist has captivated millions of fans with his songs and voice.

The audience is sure to enjoy a memorable experience, in this intimate setting. He’ll be performing such iconic songs as 'Chao Lola,' 'Tú no me perteneces,' 'Para que no me olvides,' 'Déjame,' 'Dicen,' 'Hoy que no estás,' and his latest hit 'Esta vez no fallaré,' alongside the renowned artist Andrés Cepeda.



“This tour in the United States is the largest and most ambitious we have undertaken in my career,” said Velasco. “It’s the opportunity to reconnect with the audience that has attended my concerts for almost 30 years, but also to perform for a new audience that, for example, has never heard 'Chao Lola' live. Additionally, it will be in beautiful venues designed for the musical experience, so I can’t wait for September to come.”



In addition to his individual achievements, Juan Fernando Velasco has collaborated with great figures of Latin music such as Franco de Vita, Ana Barbara, Fonseca, Silvestre Dangond, Andrés Cepeda, Espinoza Paz, Noel Schajris, and Lila Downs, among others.

Juan Fernando Velasco and his band will offer a unique show that will elevate the emotions of the attendees to another level with his ‘En Primer Plano’ tour.



Juan Fernando Velasco performs on September 15th, 7:30 PM. at City Winery Boston (doors at 5:30pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.

