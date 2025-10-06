Joe Merrick And The Suitcase Junket to Perform at Spire Center For Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Joe Merrick will play at The Spire Center for Performing Arts on January 22 and Matt Lorenz, also known as The Suitcase Junket, a one-person band will perform on January 24. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 6:00AM.

Joe Merrick is a dynamic singer-songwriter, producer, multiinstrumentalist, and educator. With a career spanning over three decades, the Berklee College of Music alumnus has carved out a unique niche for himself in both performance and education. For more than 20 years, he has taught drums at the famed DiCenso's Drum Shop in Quincy and Weymouth, Massachusetts, and has offered instruction in voice, piano, guitar, and recording engineering at Ultra Sound Studio in Hanover as well as from his residence on Cape Cod. His music has appeared on HBO's “The Sopranos,” and among his many radio and TV commercials he's performed on, he sang Subaru's memorable “Ooo It's Love” jingle.

The Suitcase Junket is rolling out new songs in anticipation of going into the recording studio. The Suitcase Junket developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary. NPR calls Matt Lorenz a "master of musical imagination." What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage. What parts five players would perform, he performs alone. While audiences are captivated by that solitary form and the show itself, Lorenz, who homesteads in Western Massachusetts, is most serious about the songs. Over the course of six full-length releases, including the latest The End is New from Renew Records at BMG, he has written a world into existence, crowded with characters, narratives, voices, imagery, sounds as wide and varied as mountain throat singers and roadhouse juke boxes, plus newsreels of the planet's destruction and salvage.