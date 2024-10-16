Jimmy Dunn Set To Headline Comedy Night At Slater's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy returns to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, November 22, 2024 featuring Jimmy Dunn with special guest Carolyn Plummer and hosted by Ryan Ellington for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Jimmy Dunn is a stand-up comedian and actor from Boston, who currently plays “Moose” on the Paramount+ reboot of the iconic sitcom FRASIER. He got his start in "show business" telling jokes in a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Since then, he’s gone on to perform at some of the world’s most prestigious comedy events, including the Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, Montreal’s International Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and Denis Leary’s Comics Come Home in Boston. Jimmy’s first major television role was as Sean McCarthy on the CBS sitcom, THE MCCARTHYS. He’s also written on several television projects, including two episodes of LOUDERMILK that he co-wrote with Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly.

Carolyn Plummer has been doing comedy professionally for over 20 years. She has traveled extensively and to many parts of this country few have dared to venture. Carolyn has worked at clubs, colleges, dead animal lodges, theaters and corporations, appearing with many of the top headliners in the business. She has participated in numerous festivals including the Burbank Comedy Festival; where she was named Best of the Fest, Boston Comedy Festival and The Women in Comedy Festival. Carolyn performed at Denis Leary's Comics Come Home 26 at the TD Garden for the Cam Neely Foundation. She is a versatile comic who is at home telling jokes in front of nuns or biker dudes.

Ryan Ellington, a Massachusetts native, has been performing in Boston for over 5 years now. He regularly performs at Laugh Boston, Nick’s Comedy Stop and The Comedy Studio. Ryan was a finalist in Laugh Boston’s Funniest Person in Massachusetts contest in 2019 and has performed in the Good Luck and WOOtenanny Comedy Festivals.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include Comedy Night with Christine Hurley and Guests on October 18th, The Pike Halloween Bash on October 25th, Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on November 8th, Dried Flower Boxwood Tree Workshop on November 15th, Petty Larceny: A Tribute to the music of Tom Petty on November 16th, The Peacheaters: An Allman Brothers Band Experience on December 6th, and Comedy Night with Corey Rodrigues & Guests on December 20th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s with Jimmy Dunn & Guests on Friday, November 22, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

