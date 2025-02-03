Jeff Allen, Jesse Lynn Madera And More Announced At The Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced four new shows. Comedian Jeff Allen will perform on April 27 and dynamic artist Jesse Lynn Madera will play on May 1. Teddy Thompson will sing classic country from his new album with a full band and special guests on May 2 and Jazz musician Al Stewart will perform on August 31. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, February 8, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Jeff Allen's rapid-fire, clean comedy about marriage and family life has made him a favorite with audiences of all ages. His five Dry Bar Comedy specials have racked up nearly a billion views, and he's appeared on major platforms like America's Got Talent, Netflix, Amazon, Huckabee, PureFlix, Showtime, Comedy Central, and VH1. Jeff has starred in the critically acclaimed film Apostles of Comedy, the syndicated comedy series Bananas, his own special Happy Wife, Happy Life, and the Warner Bros. film Thou Shalt Laugh. He's also performed at top festivals like Just For Laughs in Montreal and HBO's Aspen Comedy Arts Festival.

West Virginia-born Houston-raised Jesse Lynn Madera is celebrated for crafting musical tales with profound and relatable lyrics while effortlessly blending diverse genres. Madera's dedicated fan base is a testament to her captivating live performances, which include sold-out shows at renowned venues like New York's Bitter End and Nashville's The Bluebird (where she shared the stage with Dan Navarro, Pete Mroz & Jim Photoglo). She has had a significant festival presence, appearing at Mile 0, 30A, Annapolis Songwriters, and Mile of Music. Madera was selected as a headliner for WMOT's Finally Friday live concert series in Nashville, further solidifying her musical prowess.

Teddy Thompson's rich, honeyed voice responds beautifully to “A Picture Of Me (Without You),” “Cryin' Time,” I Fall To Pieces” and other songs of poetic despondence, throwing off both sparks and tears without ever seeming showy. His album "My Love Of Country balances elegant, wrap-around arrangements with one-take energy. . A star-studded group of harmony vocalists, including Vince Gill, Rodney Crowell and Aoife O'Donovan, added final touches.

Guitarist Al Stewart has been around the world playing music. He is a master of style and of the guitar itself. Stewart has played at the world's top festivals including Glastonbury in the UK, the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands, Montreaux Jazz Festival and more. Stewart can be heard on the Major Motion Picture “American Gangster” soundtrack as well as “Three Days of Rain” with Grammy winner Bob Belden. He has toured the world and recorded with funk legend Lee Fields and Daptone recording artist Sugarman 3.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include The Wolff Sisters on February 6, The Janis Joplin Experience on February 7, Mike Dawes on February 8, The Shady Roosters on February 9, “The Song is Still Being Written: The Folk Music Portrait Project” LIVE! on February 13, Krisanthi Pappas on February 14, Harry Manx on February 15, Lisa Bastoni on February 20, and Montreal Guitar Trio on February 21.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, February 8, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

