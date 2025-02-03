Jake Owen And Uncle Kracker Come To Indian Ranch In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker are coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA this summer on Sunday, July 27, 2025. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 7th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $44.50 through February 13th, while supplies last.

Jake Owen is a country music mainstay with a career boasting a collection of gold and platinum records, 10 No.1 singles, and more than 2.5 Billion U.S. on-demand streams. The chart-topping superstar and ACM award winner is signatured by his laid-back style and hit recordings such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You” and “The One That Got Away." The recording artist, headlining entertainer and actor has released nine albums, headlined tours globally, and appeared in the movie Our Friend (2019). As a member of The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, Jake performed 30 show dates sharing the stage with Dan + Shay in 2024.

For over two decades, multi-platinum artist Uncle Kracker has consistently soundtracked such good times with his boldly breezy blend of country, pop, and rock spiked with a splash of hip-hop. Fans fell in love with him on his solo debut Double Wide in 2000. It not only crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 at #7, but it also picked up a double-platinum certification and paved the way for the gold-certified follow-up No Stranger To Shame [2002]. He has impressively notched #1 entries in three different genre lanes, topping Pop, Adult Contemporary, and Country charts. The platinum “Follow Me” clinched #1 in four countries, while the double-platinum “When The Sun Goes Down” [with Kenny Chesney] vaulted to #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks Chart. He made history with his cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.” It logged 28 consecutive weeks at #1 on Adult Contemporary Radio, earning “the most weeks atop any Billboard chart.” Meanwhile, “Smile” shined across culture, reaching triple-platinum status and landed dozens of syncs.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Tesla on June 1st, Get The Led Out on June 6th, Let’s Sing Taylor on June 22nd, Little River Band on July 6th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 3rd, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on Sunday, July 27, 2025 go on-sale Friday, February 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $44.50, February 7 - February 13. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

