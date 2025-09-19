Jacob’s Pillow Hosts Caleb Teicher & Nic Gareiss in First-Ever Fall Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jacob’s Pillow has announced the presentation of its first-ever fully-produced fall program on campus featuring a special weekend run of Caleb Teicher & Nic Gareiss, an evening-length duo concert performed by the acclaimed dancers and creative partners.

Presented in the new Doris Duke Theatre on the Jacob’s Pillow campus, these performances embrace the changing of the seasons and underscore the year-round nature of Jacob’s Pillow’s programming—from the full warmth of summer to the refreshing crispness of autumn. This October program invites audiences into the sonic worlds of tap dance, jazz, swing, Lindy Hop, Appalachian clogging, and Irish step dance. Tickets are now on sale to the general public at JacobsPillow.org/CalebAndNic.

Caleb Teicher & Nic Gareiss is a work of playful transgression, blurring boundaries to explore improvisation, song, and the world of percussive dance. The pair will move and sound together at the intersection of jazz and folk, social and solo dance, creating a breathtaking evening rooted in time and place, yet uniquely their own.

“Our show is all singing and dancing, a meeting of our backgrounds,” said Teicher. “My background in tap, jazz, and swing comes together with Nic's background in traditional folk music and dance. The show is virtuosic, funny, and heartfelt.”



Pamela Tatge, Executive and Artistic Director at Jacob’s Pillow, said that the opening of the reimagined Doris Duke Theatre this summer not only allowed Jacob’s Pillow to return to its full presenting footprint for the first time since 2019, but also extended its presenting capabilities to support year-round programing.

“Dance companies and artists from all backgrounds have a home and an audience here,” Tatge said. “While our newest theater is designed as a space for experimentation and development of new works, it has also been designed as a year-round venue to unite beloved artists with our region’s sizable dance audience outside of the summer months. To host Pillow alum Caleb Teicher with Nic Gareiss is a great joy, and to have our campus ring with dance in the autumn is something to celebrate!”

Jacob’s Pillow’s year-round offerings in the Berkshires will also include two co-presentations scheduled for this fall and winter: ZAZ by SOLE Defined at Williams College on Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27 at 7:30pm; and Deborah Hay’s Short-sighted at MASS MoCA on Thursday, December 11 at 7pm.