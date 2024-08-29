IN THE SAME TONGUE Comes to ArtsEmerson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ArtsEmerson will present the new captivating dance celebration In the Same Tongue at the Emerson Paramount Center from September 26 – 29 2024. In the Same Tongue is a new, breathtaking work combining movement, sound, and language from the legendary Emmy-nominated dancer/choreographer, Dianne McIntyre. In the span of 80-minutes, McIntyre unites a brilliant company of dancers and musicians to reveal how dance and music “speak” to each other. With original music by celebrated composer Diedre Murray and working with the poetry of Obie-winning playwright Ntozake Shange, In the Same Tongue shows audiences how language—in all its many forms—can create worlds of beauty, alienation, harmony, tension, or peace.

Reviving the spirit of McIntyre's internationally celebrated dance company Sounds in Motion, In the Same Tongue explores artistic legacies, like 1920s Harlem salons and the Black Arts Movement of the 60's & 70's, by bringing dynamic dancers, writers, and musicians together to manifest connections on stage in the most unexpected ways.

“We are thrilled to welcome the work of three incredible visionaries – McIntyre, Murray and Shange – to the Paramount Center in September,” says ArtsEmerson Interim Executive Director Ronee Penoi. “The hallmarks of McIntyre's stunning body of work, spanning decades and innumerable stage productions, as well as creating the choreography for television and film are all on glorious display in this beautiful dance piece.”

“In March of 1972 the first concert of my company Sounds in Motion took place. That was 52 years ago. Today, as a seasoned (and always discovering) dance-maker, my vision is to bring to the public what many have not experienced – the merging of dance and music in my own style. Dancers are conveying my choreographic style of movement and the art of improvisation within that style and in association with live creative music. My style comes from the core of the body, radiating outward with long bold lines, swinging action, use of momentum with both abstract, emotional and subtle narrative action. In this work “In the Same Tongue” I am collaborating with composer Diedre Murray who worked as a cellist with the most masterful of music artists. Our work evolves at the same time in the same space. It evolves as one voice. The piece contains autobiographical stories of my experiences with “the music”, including the musical influence in the Black Arts Movement. Other vignettes include poetry of Ntozake Shange. All themes center around speaking or not speaking the same language – expressed through movement, poetry and music. In the Same Tongue explores dance and music speaking to one another and how human beings' language creates worlds of beauty, alienation, harmony, tension or peace.” -- Dianne McIntyre

