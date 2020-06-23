HowlRound Announces 2020 National Playwright Residency Program

In collaboration with The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, HowlRound Theatre Commons established the National Playwright Residency Program (NPRP) in 2013. The program provides three years of salary, benefits, and a flexible research and development fund for a diverse group of American Playwrights at selected theatres around the country. More than a standard residency, we conceived this initiative as an intervention into the traditional relationships between artists and institutions, as a way of reimagining what institutions might look like when an artist's voice is at their cores.

Goals

The National Playwright Residency Program has four goals:

To advance the state of playwrights in the American theater by providing them with space, time, and resources, and greater access to the institutions in which they work;

To influence the working environment of theaters by embedding playwrights in them;

To generate public value through the interaction of playwrights with local artistic and civic communities;

To document and disseminate the findings to help benefit the field.

Cohort 3: 2019-2022

*indicates renewal from Cohort 2

Cohort 2: 2016-2019

*indicates renewal from Cohort 1

Cohort 1: 2013-2016

