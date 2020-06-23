HowlRound Announces 2020 National Playwright Residency Program
In collaboration with The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, HowlRound Theatre Commons established the National Playwright Residency Program (NPRP) in 2013. The program provides three years of salary, benefits, and a flexible research and development fund for a diverse group of American Playwrights at selected theatres around the country. More than a standard residency, we conceived this initiative as an intervention into the traditional relationships between artists and institutions, as a way of reimagining what institutions might look like when an artist's voice is at their cores.
Goals
The National Playwright Residency Program has four goals:
- To advance the state of playwrights in the American theater by providing them with space, time, and resources, and greater access to the institutions in which they work;
- To influence the working environment of theaters by embedding playwrights in them;
- To generate public value through the interaction of playwrights with local artistic and civic communities;
- To document and disseminate the findings to help benefit the field.
Cohort 3: 2019-2022
*indicates renewal from Cohort 2
- Basil Kreimendahl at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, New York, NY
- Betty Shamieh at The Classical Theatre of Harlem, New York, NY
- Carlyle Brown at Illusion Theater and School, Minneapolis, MN
- Cori Thomas at WP Theater, New York, NY
- E.M. Lewis at Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland, OR
- *Herbert Siguenza at San Diego Repertory Theatre, San Diego, CA
- J. Nicole Brooks at Lookingglass Theatre Company, Chicago, IL
- *Kirsten Greenidge at Company One Theatre, Boston, MA
- *Lauren M. Gunderson at Marin Theatre Company, Mill Valley, CA
- *Madeleine George at Two River Theater, Red Bank, NJ
- Muriel Miguel at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, New York, NY
- Psalmeyene 24 at Mosaic Theater Company, Washington, DC
- Regina Taylor at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, St. Louis, MO
- *Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew at Ma-Yi Theater Company, New York, NY
- Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay at Theater Mu, St. Paul, MN
- Star Finch at Crowded Fire Theater & Campo Santo, San Francisco, CA
- *Taylor Mac at HERE Arts Center, New York, NY
- UNIVERSES (Mildred Ruiz-Sapp and Steven Sapp) at Long Wharf Theatre, New Haven, CT
- *Vera Starbard at Perseverance Theatre, Douglas, AK
- Virginia Grise at Cara Mía Theatre Company, Dallas, TX
Cohort 2: 2016-2019
*indicates renewal from Cohort 1
- Carlos Murillo at Adventure Stage, Chicago, IL
- Christina Ham at Pillsbury House Theatre, Minneapolis, MN
- Herbert Siguenza at San Diego Repertory Theatre, San Diego, CA
- Kira Obolensky at Ten Thousand Things Theater Company, Minneapolis, MN
- Kirsten Greenidge at Company One Theatre, Boston, MA
- Lauren M. Gunderson at Marin Theatre Company, Mill Valley, CA
- *Luis Alfaro at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ashland, OR
- Madeleine George at Two River Theater, Red Bank, NJ
- *Marcus Gardley at Victory Gardens Theater, Chicago, IL
- *Melinda Lopez at Huntington Theatre Company, Boston, MA
- *Nathan Louis Jackson at The Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Kansas City, MO
- *Pearl Cleage at Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA
- *Peter Sinn Nachtrieb at Z Space, San Francisco, CA
- Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew at Ma-Yi Theater Company, New York, NY
- Taylor Mac at HERE Arts Center, New York, NY
- Vera Starbard at Perseverance Theatre, Douglas, AK
- *Will Power at Dallas Theater Center, Dallas, TX
Cohort 1: 2013-2016
- Aditi Brennan Kapil at Mixed Blood Theatre, Minneapolis, MN
- Andrew Saito at The Cutting Ball Theater, San Francisco, CA
- Dan LeFranc at Playwrights Horizons, New York, NY
- David Adjmi at Soho Rep, New York, NY
- Julie Marie Myatt at South Coast Repertory, Costa Mesa, CA
- Kira Obolensky at Ten Thousand Things Theater Company, Minneapolis, MN
- Luis Alfaro at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ashland, OR
- Marcus Gardley at Victory Gardens Theater, Chicago, IL
- Melinda Lopez at Huntington Theatre Company, Boston, MA
- Nathan Louis Jackson at The Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Kansas City, MO
- Pearl Cleage at Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA
- Peter Sinn Nachtrieb at Z Space, San Francisco, CA
- Robert O'Hara at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Washington, DC
- Will Power at Dallas Theater Center, Dallas, TX