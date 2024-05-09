Shakespeare & Company Accepting Final Applications for the 2024 Summer Shakespeare Intensive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare & Company is currently accepting final applications for the 2024 Summer Shakespeare Intensive, slated for May 28 through June 23.

Modeled after their internationally acclaimed Month-long Intensive, the Summer Shakespeare Intensive (formerly the Summer Training Institute) provides young actors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Shakespeare six days a week for four weeks during their summer performance season.

A typical day includes:

9 am to 12 pm - Voice and Movement classes

12:15 pm to 1:15 pm - Lunch

1:30 pm to 5:15 pm - Text/Scene work or specialized class

5:30 pm to 6:45 pm - Dinner

7 pm to 9 pm - Text or special class (some evenings will be off)

The Summer Shakespeare Intensive is geared toward undergraduate theater students, recent graduates, and early career acting professionals, but it is open to open to a wide-ranging audience of performers and practitioners.

The Summer Shakespeare Intensive schedule is based on a daily and weekly progression of exercises. Occasionally, special events are held, or time off for learning lines, readings, or research is given. There will be one day off each week, typically Mondays, and all scene work will culminate in a final showing of the scenes open to company members, family, and friends of the participants. For more information, visit https://shakespeare.org/actor-training/summer-shakespeare-intensive, or call (413) 637-1199, ext. 114.

