Moonbox Productions Hosts 3rd Annual Boston New Works Festival

Moonbox Productions has announced its 3rd Annual Boston New Works Festival taking place June 20th - June 23rd at the Calderwood Pavilion and the Boston Center for the Arts. The Boston New Works Festival is a weekend long festival celebrating new original plays by local playwrights. The eight original plays selected for this year’s festival will be performed on six different stages at the Calderwood Pavilion and the Boston Center for the Arts on Thursday, June 20th (7:30pm – 9:30pm), Friday, June 21st (7:30pm – 10pm), Saturday, June 22nd (3pm – 10pm), and Sunday, June 23rd (2pm – 9pm). Tickets are $25 per show and are available at www.bostontheatrescene.com or by calling 617-933-8600. Pay what you can tickets are available at the box office. For a complete list of show dates and times go to moonboxproductions.org.

Moonbox’s request for submissions garnered a broad assortment of musicals and plays from very talented playwrights in the Boston area. From the over 50 submissions, Moonbox’s diverse panel of judges chose eight original theatrical pieces for this year’s festival. This year’s festival includes four mainstage plays and four readings.

“In its third year, The Boston New Works Festival is fast becoming the all-community event we envisioned,” said Sharman Altshuler, Moonbox Producer and Artistic Director. “With scores of submissions coming in every year from local playwrights and composers; an ever-growing pool of astounding local talent, designers, and technicians; and an expanding team of supporters and sponsors, this Festival is blossoming into a real Boston highlight. In addition to brand new local theater productions, our guests can also enjoy street dancing on the promenade and visual arts exhibits throughout the BCA and Calderwood spaces! Come one, come all and be a part of this new Boston tradition,” said Altshuler.

