Holiday Delights Comes to The Cape Ann YMCA in December

The Cape Ann YMCA will present Holiday Delights on December 13 at 7pm; December 14 at 2pm and December 15 at 2pm at the Annisquam Village Hall, 34 Leonard Street, Gloucester, MA.

Set in Gloucester, Holiday Delights is a festive mix of stories, songs and dance celebrating the special traditions of other cultures and families as seen through a young child’s magical journey on Christmas Eve to discover what is really important during the holiday season. A Cape Ann holiday tradition, Holiday Delights is conceived and directed by Gloucester native, award winning professional actress and Harvard University graduate Heidi Dallin, the YMCA of the North Shore Theatre Specialist. Since the production's premiere in 2007 over 750 young people from Cape Ann and beyond have appeared in Holiday Delights through the years.

"It is so exciting each year to see these wonderful young actors tell the story of Holiday Delights! I am so fortunate to work with all of them! They are all working so hard and now they are part of this Cape Ann tradition entering its 14th year! " says Holiday Delights creator and director Heidi Dallin. "This year 10-year-old Carolyn Andrews plays Mistletoe, Mrs. Claus' Elf Assistant", continues Dallin, " Young Carolyn is excited to play the coveted role especially since her big sister Malia played the role in 2016. Malia is now a freshman at BU School for the Arts studying Acting. Holiday Delights is a family tradition on Cape Ann!"

The 2024 edition of Holiday Delights features the journey of a young girl who discovers the spirit and the joys of the holiday season as she faces the unhappy prospect of leaving her beloved hometown of Gloucester and moving with her family to a new home in Michigan. Her special Christmas Eve journey helps her to realize and appreciate the importance of her family and friends as well as her own special holiday traditions. During her Christmas Eve travels with Mrs. Claus and the elves, she celebrates Hanukkah, travels back in time to turn of the century Gloucester to see her Italian-Irish ancestors celebrate the holidays, and meets famous characters including The Crachit Family from Charles Dickens’ holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol and The March Sisters from Louisa MayAlcott's heartwarming classic novel, Little Women.

The 2024 production has a cast of over 35 actors age 5 to 15 from through out the North Shore including Gloucester, Rockport, Beverly, and Essex. Holiday Delights 2024 features Gloucester's Brae Gavin as Mrs. Claus and Gloucester's Aubrey Hamm as the young girl she takes on the life changing Christmas Eve journey. Gloucester's Carolyn Andrews and Beverly's Evie Swallom are Mistletoe and Peppermint, Mrs. Claus' loyal elf assistants. Beverly's Madelyn Swallom and Gloucester's Lillian Jamieson are also featured in the production as the supervisors of Santa 's Workshop.

The Holiday Delights production staff includes: Music Director: Anthony Prestigiovanni; Set, Costume and Prop Design: Sarah Vandewalle and Lia Sophia Numerosi; Stage Manager: Jenny Hersey and Production Assistants: Sophia Drost, Naia Gibson, Harry Larabell, Damian Etna, Kit Carpenter, Claire Dullea and Merina Earle.

