Grammy Nominated Vocalist And Composer Theo Bleckmann To Join NEC Student In Concert

Multi-GRAMMY nominated vocalist, composer, and ECM recording artist Theo Bleckmann performs a concert of his music with NEC student ensembles on Wednesday, October 30. Performance at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Information at necmusic.edu.

Bleckmann has recorded over 17 albums and collaborated with artists such as Ambrose Akinmusire, Sheila Jordan, Kneebody, Ben Monder, John Hollenbeck, Phil Kline, David Lang, Ulysses Owens, Bang on a Can All-Stars, and, most prominently, with Meredith Monk since 1994.

Bleckmann has been interviewed by Terry Gross on NPR's Fresh Air and appeared on the David Letterman show with Laurie Anderson. He has consistently appeared in top spots in DownBeat polls, and is a recipient of the prestigious JAZZ ECHO award from the Deutsche Phono-Akademie in his native Germany.

Most recently he released an album with the celebrated brass quartet ‘The Westerlies', toured Finland with the Oulu Symphony Orchestra and UMO Jazz Big Band performing his repertoire and own compositions. Most notably, Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer David Lang wrote a monodrama for Theo Bleckmann which was commissioned by the Japan Society and directed by legendary actor/director Yoshi Oida.

