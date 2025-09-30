Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present ANNIE This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will stage Annie October 17–26, 2025, at THE BLACK BOX in Franklin, MA. Young local actor Colette Lelievre will star in the title role opposite Bailey, a dog from Berloni Theatrical Animals with extensive professional credits.

Bailey, rescued by Bill Berloni from Puppy Love Rescue in Louisiana, has appeared in Finding Neverland, the national tour of Peter Pan, Because of Winn Dixie at Goodspeed Musicals, and multiple productions of Annie across the country. For the Franklin run, Bailey will be handled by longtime Berloni collaborator John Grimsley, whose Broadway and touring credits with animal performers span more than four decades.

FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, producing musicals, plays, ballets, and concerts each season with Broadway stars, professional actors, and emerging local talent.

Annie runs October 17–26 at THE BLACK BOX (15 W. Central Street, Franklin, MA). Tickets are available at FPAConline.com or by calling 508-528-3370.