Folk Icon Tom Paxton To Perform at Club Passim This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After sixty years of touring and recording, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Tom Paxton will play one of his last shows at Club Passim on October 22. An internationally recognized and loved cultural figure with multiple Grammy nominations, Paxton's place in folk music is secured by hit records and awards, and by the admiration of three generations of fellow musicians. Accompanying Paxton for this special show will be Grammy Award-winning songwriters The DonJuans. Tickets are on sale now at .

“Tom Paxton has been an essential part of the folk music community for seven decades,” says Matt Smith, Managing Director of Club Passim. “His impact is indelible. He's still writing and co-writing great music. While touring may not be the future for Tom, his last songs have yet to be sung.”

Paxton was one of the most important, popular, and enduring songwriters to emerge from the Greenwich Village folk music scene of the early '60s. He has done over 50 concert tours of England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland and has recorded over 50 albums of his own songs. Recordings of his songs by other artists number in the hundreds and include artists such as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and Dolly Parton, to name just a very few.

“Artists love to play at Club Passim because of the audience who always shows up,” says Paxton. “Those folks make us feel special and welcomed. What a great venue.”

The DonJuans include Don Henry and Jon Vezner. Their song, “Where've You Been” (recorded by Kathy Mattea) was the first song in country music history to sweep all major song of the year honors including the Grammy, ACM, CMA, and the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) awards. Collectively, their songs have been covered by Miranda Lambert, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Nancy Griffith, and Judy Collins and more.

Tom Paxton and The DonJuans will play on Tuesday, October 22 at 8 pm. Tickets are $50 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

Comments