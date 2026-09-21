Five Shows Will Come to the Spire Center This Winter Season

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Spire Center for Performing Arts announced five new shows that will be sure to bring audiences out on a winter night. Another Tequila Sunrise on December 26 & 27; Joshua Tree on December 30, Christine Hurley & Friends - A New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31; Crystal Ship January 15; and Tapestry February 5 all go on sale this Saturday, September 27 at 6:00 AM.

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE

New England-based Eagles tribute, ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE (ATS) returns to the Spire Center for shows December 26 and 27. Considered one of the premier Eagles Tribute shows in the ATS instead celebrates the band’s rich musical heritage – from their pioneering, So-Cal country rock fusion, through their years of hard-hitting social commentary, to their emergence as America’s best-selling rock n’ roll institution. ATS has approached the Eagle’s catalog with reverence, and with painstaking detail, always striving for the most authentic reproduction of the sound and the spirit of the Eagles.

Joshua Tree

Considered one of the premiere U2 tribute bands in the country, Joshua Tree will play The Spire Center December 30. The band pride themselves with their ability to generate a unique musical experience that does not lend itself to impersonations. Without compromising artistic integrity, Joshua Tree has gone to great lengths to reproduce the distinct sound of one of the world’s most popular rock bands. Playing each song with the same intensity and emotion, Joshua Tree covers all phases of U2’s music catalog.

Christine Hurley & Friends - A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Christine Hurley & Friends - A New Year’s Eve Celebration will have audiences laughing into next year when they take the stage at The Spire Center on December 31. Headliner Hurley has performed several times at the Boston Garden for Denis Leary's "Comics Come Home," and been seen on Nick at Nite's "Search for America's Funniest Mom Contest," "The Great Food Truck Race" on the Food Network and "America’s Got Talent!" She’ll be joined by Bob Niles, who for nearly 30 years has been cracking people up in comedy clubs, Elks clubs, Moose halls, Veterans' clubs, sober clubs, union halls, and every other kind of club there is; Graig Murphy is a South Shore native turned national comedy star performing in Boston, Las Vegas and New York City; and Pat McLoud, who has been performing for nearly twenty years in the Boston and New England area, as well as New York and Los Angeles.

Crystal Ship - A Tribute to The Doors

Crystal Ship - A Tribute to The Doors takes The Spire Center’s stage on January 16. The ultimate and definitive tribute to The Doors, the band immerses its audience in the music, magic, and intensity of a live Doors concert. Every detail is meticulously recreated, from vintage gear and instruments to the unmistakable costumes that were synonymous with the band. Led by the incredible Eddie Racci, acclaimed as the best Doors front men, as they go on a journey that transports audiences straight into the heart of the iconic era.

Tapestry - The Carole King Songbook

Suzanne O Davis, is the producer, pianist, and performer Tapestry - The Carole King Songbook which plays The Spire Center on February 5, Davis believes that the essence of this show lies in delivering an organic and respectful homage to a musical icon who has made a profound impact on popular music, not an over-the-top impersonator presentation. “The real Carole King fans are loving the show, totally appreciate that we keep it real, and get the fact that I bring the vibe of Carole’s spirit with me onstage. When I sing and play this music at the piano, I feel like I’ve really found my spot.”

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Donna the Buffalo September 25; Young Dubliners September 26; Calyx Piano Trio September 27 at 3pm (doors at 2pm); Jon Pousette-Dart with Jim Chapdelaine October 2; The Fat City Band, October 3; Adam Ezra Group October 8; Eileen Ivers & Universal Roots October 9; Patty Larkin & Lucy Kaplansky October 17; Anthony Geraci Saturday October 24; Lenny Clark October 30; Borromeo String Quartet November 1; BT ALC Big Band November 6; The Fools 50th Anniversary Show November 7; Floydian Trip: A Tribute to Pink Floyd November 21; James Montgomery November 28; Gary Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin’ Holiday Show December 6; Divas with a Twist December 11; Michael Sweet Band 10th Annual Christmas Show December 12; and Ricki Lee Jones December 20.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 14 Hrs 29 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming