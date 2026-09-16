BOUNCERS and Chaotic Wrestling to Exchange Audiences

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Chaotic Wrestling and the cast of BOUNCERS, opening Oct. 1 at The Modern Theatre, Boston, are engaging in a unique swap to introduce their respective audiences to each other's shows.

September 25, Chaotic Wrestling presents OVERDRIVE, a night of pro wrestling at the Watertown Sons of Italy, and the cast of BOUNCERS will enter the ring for a musical sneak preview and invitation to wrestling fans.

On October 1, BOUNCERS by John Godber, opens at the Modern Theatre on Washington Street, Boston. Some of the stars of Chaotic Wrestling will be in attendance... and it's doubtful they'll be well behaved.

In BOUNCERS, four tuxedo clad bouncers show what happens on a Friday night in the bass thumping, booze soaked, bedlam of a UK discotheque, where throngs of the young descend in search of love, sex, and something better than their workaday lives.

Chaotic Wrestling has been staging no holds barred live independent pro wrestling events in Eastern Massachusetts since 2000, over 20 events a year. Born from the New England Pro Wrestling Academy in Andover, founded by legend Killer Kowalski, Chaotic features a roster of wrestlers hell bent on the title, and thrilling audiences.

'For some people, the word 'theater' means stuffy, pretentious, and BOUNCERS is none of those things, while being a well-respected play with a storied history,' said Bill Doncaster, director of BOUNCERS. 'I've been to Chaotic shows, they're a riot, and the audience has a ball. It's not Shakespeare, but it's damn good theater and a great night out. I'm thrilled to get a chance to introduce their audience to our show, and I'm scared and excited at what a couple of pro wrestlers might do in our lobby on opening night.'

'This going to be a blast. Wrestling is for everyone, and I love the idea of giving a taste in Boston's Theater District at BOUNCERS,' said Chase Del Monte, owner of Chaotic Wrestling and the New England Pro Wrestling Academy. 'In the wrestling world, connecting with the audience is everything, and the crowd can impact how the night transpires. We might not run in the same circles as 'legitimate' theatre, but we work hard to create a rock concert vibe, compelling characters and action.'

BOUNCERS opens October 1 and runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through October 24 at The Modern Theatre at Suffolk University, 525 Washington Street, Boston. CHAOTIC Wrestling presents OVERDRIVE on September 25 at the Watertown Sons of Italy, 520 Pleasant St., Watertown.

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