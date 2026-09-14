SPIRE-WEEN: A HORROR CLASSIC COUNTDOWN to HALLOWEEN to Take Over Plymouth Spire Center

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SPIRE-WEEN: A HORROR CLASSIC COUNTDOWN to HALLOWEEN takes over the Spire Center for Performing Arts, screening three classic horror movies on consecutive Wednesdays in October, leading up to the spookiest night of the year. Tickets for Carnival of Souls (October 14), The Last Man on Earth (October 21), Frankenstein (October 28) go on sale Saturday, September 20 at 6:00 AM. Tickets for all Spire Center shows are available now.

From monsters and mayhem to things that go bump in the night, Spire-Ween is an excellent excuse to dim the lights, grab some popcorn, and get a little spooky. Audiences are invited to come as you are or come dressed for the occasion. Costumes, creatures and questionable decisions are always welcome.

The first classic, on October 14, is 1932's Carnival Of Souls, in which the only survivor of a fatal car crash finds herself drawn to a strangely alluring deserted carnival on the outskirts of town, which may hold the secret to her tragic past. Director Herk Harvey creates a genuine, dreamlike sense of dread using stark black-and-white cinematography and silent, lingering shots. This low-budget indie film famously inspired later masters including George A. Romero and David Lynch.

On October 21 it's The Last Man on Earth starring one of Hollywood's horror legends, Vincent Price. Dr Robert Morgan (played by Price) is the lone survivor of a plague that spread across the world. The plague caused the entire population of Earth to die, but the doctor soon realizes that they are not going to remain dead. Fun fact, the movie is based on the same book as Will Smith's I am Legend.

Spire-Ween presents the iconic scary movie, Frankenstein starring Boris Karloff on October 28. One of the greatest horror films ever produced, this take on Mary Shelley's gothic tale centers on a scientist who assembles corpses to create a monster, who later incurs the wrath of the local villagers when he impulsively kills a little girl. Subsequently seeking out his creator, the creature flees with him to a nearby windmill. Karloff's performance gives the monster a tragic and deeply human soul using only gestures and expression, giving rise to the film's iconic line “It's ALIVE!”.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Bearly Dead September 15; The Young Fables September 17; Don't Look Back: The Boston Experience September 19; Donna the Buffalo September 25; Young Dubliners September 26 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); Calyx Piano Trio September 27 at 3pm (doors at 2pm); Jon Pousette-Dart with Jim Chapdelaine October 2; The Fat City Band, October 3; Adam Ezra Group October 8; Eileen Ivers & Universal Roots October 9; Patty Larkin & Lucy Kaplansky October 17; Anthony Geraci Saturday October 24; Lenny Clark October 30; Borromeo String Quartet November 1; BT ALC Big Band November 6; The Fools 50th Anniversary Show November 7; Floydian Trip: A Tribute to Pink Floyd November 21; James Montgomery November 28; Gary Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin' Holiday Show December 6; Divas with a Twist December 11; Michael Sweet Band 10th Annual Christmas Show December 12; and Ricki Lee Jones December 20.

The Spire Center for Performing Arts presents Spire-Ween Carnival of Souls Wednesday October 14, The Last Man on Earth Wednesday October 21; Frankenstein October 28, all at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm); Plymouth Task Force to End Homelessness Benefit featuring The Yellowhouse Blues Band Saturday November 14 at 8pm (doors at 7pm); Say Darling Friday November 27 at 8pm (doors at 7pm); The World's Greatest Elvis featuring Travis Ledoyt Saturday December 5 at 8pm (doors at 7pm); and Lúnasa's "Irish Solstice Celebration" with special guest Dave Curley Thursday December 17 at 8pm (doors at 7pm). Tickets for all shows are available at spirecenter.org.

The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible. Public parking is available streetside and at public lots near the venue.

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